Celebrities react to Alabama's controversial abortion law: 'This is war'

Celebrities are speaking out on social media in the wake of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signing a controversial law that bans most abortions in the state.

The law will make performing an abortion in Alabama a felony, punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison unless the mother’s health is at risk, with no exceptions for women impregnated by rape or incest.

Following a similar law being passed in Georgia, celebrities like Jameela Jamil, Milla Jovovich and Busy Philipps have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the matter as well as their story of having an abortion when they were younger.

After Alabama’s bill was signed by the governor, celebrities far and wide took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the state.

"Of those 25 men who voted to ban abortion in Alabama, I’d like to know how many of them have ever been pregnant. Or have gotten pregnant as a result of rape. I’d like to know how many of those men know exactly what it is like to be a woman. The answer is zero," wrote comedian Chelsea Handler.

"These statehouses are waging all-out war on women and their right to control their reproductive decisions. This is awful," John Legend wrote.

"THE GOAL IS TO CONTROL WOMEN," wrote "Glee" star Jane Lynch.

"SHAME ON ANYONE INVOLVED IN THIS. #Alabama" added Michael Rapaport.

"Again. Misogyny is the reptilian brain stem of right wing ideology. It is not a bug. It is the feature. Wake. The. F---. Up," Bradley Whitford shared.

"The news about Alabama tonight is horrifying. See below for a good local place to donate to fight this. My God what a nightmare. Ladies (and men) we are with you in this fight for rationality and compassion and autonomy over sheer insanity," comedian Billy Eichner wrote.

"The retrograde Alabama criminalizes abortion even in the case of rape and incest. Voted for overwhelmingly by GOP men. Handmaid’s Tale from the GOP," said Barbra Streisand, noting the Hulu series.

"Don’t move forward after reading this like everything is normal. Don’t shake your head at Alabama and then keep going about your day. Realize that this is a warning. It’s Alabama and abortion today. It’s you and your rights tomorrow. Your silence will not save you. So speak up," director Ava DuVernay shared.

"I love you Alabama prayers to all women and young girls here are my thoughts," Lady Gaga captioned a lengthier statement that read: "It is an outrage to ban abortion in Alabama period, and all the more heinous that it excludes those have been raped or are experiencing incest non-consensual or not. So there's a higher penalty for doctors who perform these operations than for most rapists? This is a travesty and I pray for all these women and young girls who will suffer at the hands of this system."

"1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth," Busy Philipps shared.

"Do what the Alabama government refuses to do: help women by donating to the yellowhammerfund.org. Donating is as easy as flicking an embryo out of a uterus should be," wrote comedian Michelle Wolf.

"I never thought anyone would disappoint me as much as Donald Trump but then these 25 white male a--holes came along. #AlabamaAbortionBan." wrote "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

"Good grief. Women should have the same autonomy over our bodies that men do. If we don’t have autonomy we don’t have equal rights. This is devolution," Sarah Silverman wrote.

"This is absolutely unbelievable. If you’re not worried about roe v wade, you’re not paying attention. This is why voting matters!!" wrote "Avengers: Endgame" star Chris Evans.

"This is awful. Outrageous. Unconstitutional," Kerry Washington wrote.

"Every single State senator who voted to restrict reproductive rights for women, was a man," Mia Farrow wrote over an image of the Senators that voted for the bill.

"Good morning, women. Make no mistake. This is war," wrote Amber Tamblyn.

"You’re right to be horrified. Your life and your body are your own. Now we find ways to help those most impacted. Let’s go," Lin-Manuel Miranda shared over DuVernay's quote.

"There have been nearly 30 bans on abortion introduced, passed, or signed into law in statehouses around the country this year alone. This is Trump’s anti-choice agenda and part of the GOP’s war on women," wrote Alyssa Milano, taking a direct shot at Donald Trump.

"This only ends with impeachment - and people in the streets," wrote John Cusack.

Michael Moore simply wrote, "Talibama."

"Yes, the news out of Alabama tonight is HORRIFYING. Rapists are facing less jail time than a doctor who performs an abortion on a rape victim. See below for where you can donate to help fight and hopefully reverse this sheer evil," Patton Oswalt treated.

"The fact that this insane piece of legislation was decided entirely by a group of men is just one more nauseating gut punch. Whatever the f--- this “Handmaid’s Tale” cosplay competition that’s going on in the South right now is, it’s beyond disturbing," Josh Gad shared.