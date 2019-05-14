Alyssa Milano says she is 'pro-life,' then defends abortions for women in certain 'circumstances'

Activist actress Alyssa Milano defended her "sex strike" on Tuesday night and insisted every "human on the planet" is pro-life — despite advocating for abortions.

Last Friday, Milano launched a viral campaign for pro-abortion women to stop having sex in response to the newly passed Georgia "heartbeat" law that outlaws abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy. Her strike was widely mocked by conservatives and pro-life activists.

Appearing on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Milano admitted the reaction to her strike had been "mixed," but touted that she brought attention to the anti-abortion legislation and acknowledged that the strike was more about "awareness" and not something she actually wanted to implement.

"Look at me now, I'm on your show and we're talking about women's rights and how they're being rolled back," Milano told CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

When Cuomo pushed back and pointed out that "a lot of women" are pro-life, including some of the co-sponsors of the "heartbeat" bill, Milano argued that she is "pro-life" as well.

"I don't think there's a human on the planet that is not pro-life. Nobody wants to get an abortion, nobody. We are all pro-life," Milano said.

"But there are circumstances that we cannot avoid. There's mother's health, there's just not being ready, you know, and what that means financially and for someone's destiny. This is an economic issue. Just because there are women who don't believe in abortion, don't take away someone else's right."



Milano added that the various pieces of anti-abortion legislation would be "catastrophic" for women of color and low-income who can't afford to go out of state for an abortion.

The day before, the star actress wrote an op-ed, co-bylined with activist Waleisah Wilson, headlined, “Why the time is now for a #SexStrike.” It was published on CNN’s website Monday.

“Calling for a sex strike as a way to protest restrictions on abortion has sparked a powerful response,” Milano wrote. “Sure, it's been a mixed reaction, but it got the country talking about the GOP's undeniable war on women.”