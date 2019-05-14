Alyssa Milano explains her call for ‘sex strike’ in CNN op-ed: ‘Whoever controls reproduction has power’

Actress-turned-liberal activist Alyssa Milano turned to CNN to explain why women should stop having sex.

An op-ed, co-bylined with activist Waleisah Wilson and headlined, “Why the time is now for a #SexStrike,” was published on CNN’s website Monday. It set out to expand on Milano’s recent call for a "sex strike" in response to the "heartbeat" bill that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed into law. The new law outlaws abortions in the state at six weeks into the pregnancy.

“Calling for a sex strike as a way to protest restrictions on abortion has sparked a powerful response,” Milano wrote. “Sure, it's been a mixed reaction, but it got the country talking about the GOP's undeniable war on women.”

The activists then declared that women “reproductive rights are blatantly and systematically being stripped away” and abortion is actually a “normal and at times necessary medical procedure.”

Milano wrote that “anti-choice activists” hope to overturn Roe v. Wade and “attempts to treat women as second-class citizens have become increasingly brazen.”

Georgia is one of several states in recent weeks that have passed legislation forbidding doctors from ending pregnancies when a heartbeat can be detected, which is roughly at six weeks.

“The attacks on women and abortion rights don't stop there,” she wrote, noting that Alabama, Texas and Ohio are also part of the conversation.

“All of these bills have the same, singular purpose: to make it up to the Supreme Court,” Milano wrote. “Anti-choice legislators speak with alarming candor and their intentions are very clear. They want to take away all control pregnant people have over their own bodies.”

The “Who’s the Boss?” actress then wrote that the “flood of anti-abortion legislation is completely outrageous and an equally bold response is required,” which is why she has called for a sex strike.

“Laws restricting abortion rights and access are a targeted attempt to erase decades of hard-fought gains for women's autonomy. A #SexStrike is another way for people who have the potential to get pregnant to call attention to this systematic onslaught and assert the power to change our own destinies,” she wrote. “When utilized as part of a broader strategy of coordinated action, sex strikes can raise awareness and achieve a wide range of political objectives.”

Taking a break from sex isn’t the only thing Milano calls for in the op-ed, as she urged readers to also “support the organizations and individuals working courageously on the front lines” to fight for “reproductive justice and abortion access.”

Milano wrote that “attempts to wield control over sex come from a desire to reassert total control over our bodies and our reproductive rights” is actually about power.

“Whoever controls reproduction has power. The stakes are extremely high, and a number of lawmakers, many of whom are men, get to make decisions with serious ramifications,” she wrote. “A #SexStrike is a way to target straight, cisgender men so they may feel the physical consequences of our reproductive rights being systematically eliminated.”

The op-ed concludes: “Join us by not having sex until we achieve full bodily autonomy for all. It's time for a #SexStrike.”

