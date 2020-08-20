Alyssa Milano, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, hundreds more celebs sign California police reform proposal letter
The letter references the tragic killing of George Floyd
Alyssa Milano, Billie Eilish and Mariah Carey joined a list of hundreds of celebrities and organizations who signed a letter urging California to pass two bills that champion police reform.
“SB 776 will establish the transparency and reporting needed to ensure that officers who engage in wrongful activity are removed – and kept – from these valued law enforcement positions,” the proposal states. “SB 731 will implement an effective system to revoke an officer’s certification based on criminal conviction and certain acts of serious misconduct and will also reinstate the original objective of the Bane Act to properly protect the civil rights of all California citizens.”
Elon Musk, Mary J. Blige, Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna, The Jonas Brothers, Megan Thee Stallion, Robert De Niro, Kelly Rowland and “This Is Us” lead cast members all pledged their involvement.
Major entertainment organizations such as Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, Motown Records, Sony Music Group, Spotify, and Screen Actors Guild were also among the list of signatures.
The letter then acknowledged the “sustained outrage, protests, and reporting” following the killing of George Floyd, but asks for more to be done in terms of police reform.
“The people of California have long understood the need to properly address the actions and accountability of police,” the letter reads. “For too long, courts have undermined the intent of the State’s laws, allowing bad police officers to violate the rights of those they are meant to protect. In addition, a lack of transparency and a deficient recordation system has shielded officers who abuse their authority and tarnish the integrity of California’s law enforcement. We can fix this.”
The full list includes:
Artists and Actors – Alphabetical
6lack
99 Neighbors
Aaron Parks
Abraham Boyd – Infinity’s Song
Adeniyi Adelekan
Adrian Oropeza (After The Burial)
Adrianne Lenker
AJ McLean
AJR
Alain Macklovitch (A-Trak)
Alana Rocklin (STS9)
Alex Deleon (Bohnes)
Alexander Frankel
Ali Tamposi
Alisa Ramirez, Cristal Ramirez, Katie Henderson & McKenna Petty p/k/a The Aces Alissa Violet
Allison Statter
Aloe Blacc
Aluna / AlunaGeorge
Aluna Francis
Alvin Worthy (Westside Gunn)
Alyssa Milano
Amanda Fairey
Anastasia Karanikolaou
Anderson. Paak
Andrew Bazzi pka Bazzi
Andrew Glass (We Came As Romans)
Andrew Thomas
Angel Boyd – Infinity’s Song
Angela Aguilar
Angie Martinez
Animal Collective
Anitta
Anthony Notarmaso (After The Burial)
Anthony Russo
Aqil Davidson
Ariel Rechtshaid
Arunan Balasurbramanian (Saves the Day)
ASAP Ferg
Ashley Dyke
Asian Doll
Avey Tare
Barfbag
Barrie Lindsay
Ben Schneider, Miguel Briseno, Tom Renaud & Mark Barry p/k/a Lord Huron Benjamin Gebert (Haerts)
Bernie Taupin
Best Coast
Beth Elliott
Big Thief
Big Wild
Billie Eilish
Billy Porter
Bishop Briggs
Blondie
Bob Moses
Bobby McKeon (4B)
Boogie
Bradley Walden (Emarosa)
Brennan Savage
Brian Fallon (Gaslight Anthem)
Brian Tyree-Henry
Brian Weitz (Geologist)
Bryan Giles
Bryce Love
CAKE
Camryn Manheim
Carlos Cid pka Cid
Carlos Perez
Chantel Jeffries
Charlie Sloth
Charly Bliss
Chase B
Chino Braxton
chloe mk (Chloe Kohanski)
Chris Chalk
Chris Georggin (Pat Magnarella Management – PMMLA)
Chris Sullivan
Chrissy Metz
Christina DiBiase
Christina Gebert (Haerts)
Christopher Conley (Saves the Day)
Claire Boucher p/k/a Grimes
Clarissa Molina
Claudio Olachea
Claudio Rivera (Saves the Day)
Claudio Sanchez (Coheed and Cambria)
Clayton Stevens (Touché Amoré)
ClickNPress
Cole Whittle
Cory Henry
Courtney Amis
Creighton Irons
Curtis Peoples
Cynthia Erivo
Damon Sharpe
Dan Carle (After The Burial)
Danielle Brisebois
Danny K. Bernstine
Danny Rukasin (Best Friends Music)
Darius Scott
Dave Burd (Lil Dicky)
Dave Stephens (We Came As Romans)
David A. Stewart
David Ben-David
David Biral
David Dastmalchian
David Guetta
David Phipps (STS9)
David Portner (Avey Tare)
David Puckett (We Came As Romans)
David Sitek (TV on the Radio)
David Styles (The Lox)
Dawn Landes
deadmau5
Deal Casino (Joe Parella, Joe Cowell, Jon Rodney)
Death Cab for Cutie
DeathbyRomy
Debbie Hennessey
Debra Messing
Desmond Jackson
Diamonte Harper pka Saweetie Diana Navarro
Dillon Francis
Dinah Jane
DJ Battlecat
DJ Pauly D
Don Toliver
Dorothy Martin – Dorothy DRAM
Dre Skull
Dylan Bauld (flor)
Earnest White (Emarosa)
Earth, Wind & Fire: Phillip Bailey, Verdine White & Ralph Johnson Eddie Vedder
EDEN
Electric Guest – Asa Taccone
Elizabeth Johnston
Elliot Babin (Touché Amoré)
Elohim
Emily King
Erick Hansel (Chon)
Esiah Camarena (Chon)
Evange Livanos (Public Consumption, Alternate Side)
Finneas O’Connell
Flavia Watson
Freddie Kennett (Louis The Child)
Future
Gabbie Hanna
Garret Dillahunt
Gata
Gavin Casewell (Senses Fail)
Gilligan Moss
Glenn Davis
Grandson
Greg Styliadess (Senses Fail)
Gunna
Hailey Bieber
Hunter Brown (STS9)
Ibtihaj Muhammad
Israel Boyd – Infinity’s Song
Ivan Barias
Jack Johnson
Jacob Banks
Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach)
Jaden “jxdn” Hossler
Jaime Meline (El-p of Run the Jewels)
Jaleel Bunton (TV on the Radio)
Jamari Jones
James Blake
James Nielsen (Senses Fail)
Jason George
Jason Milbank (Senses Fail)
Jason Phillips (The Lox)
Javier Reyess (Animals As Leaders)
Jay Gwuapo
Jeffree Lerner (STS9)
Jennah Bell
Jeremie Pennick (Benny The Butcher)
Jeremy Bolm (Touché Amoré)
Jerry Horton (Papa Roach)
Jessica Rodriguez
Jessie Reyez
Jetsonmade
Jill McCormick
Jobeth Williams
Joe Goldberg
Joe Jackson
Joe Perry
Joe Young
Joey Ryan (The Milk Carton Kids)
John C Riley
John Harris
Joji
Jojo
Jon Michael Hill
Jonas Brothers
Jordy van Egmond (Dyro)
Jośe James
Joseph Cartagena (Fat Joe)
Joseph Mulherin (nothing,nowhere.)
Josh Eppard (Coheed and Cambria)
Josh Gad
Josh Kear
Josh Neuman
Josh Richards
Josh Ritter
Joshua Dibb (Deakin)
Joshua Moore (We Came As Romans)
Journey
Jozzy
Julian Okwara
Justin Hartley
K.D. Chalk
Kahbran White
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Kameron Alexander
Kamtin Mohager (The Chain Gang of 1975)
Kehlani
Keli Kickham
Kelis Rogers
Kelly Rowland
Kelsey Calemine
Kenneth Pattengale (The Milk Carton Kids)
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiernan Forbes p/k/a “AKA”
Kim Fields
Kirstin Maldonado from Pentatonix
Kristen Foster
Kyle Hill (flor)
Kyp Malone (TV on the Radio)
Lance Reddick
Lauren Jauregui
Lawrence Rothman
Layton Greene
Lee Ritenour
Leon Bridges
Leon Thomas
Leslie Odom Jr.
Lil Tjay
Loren Gray
Lou Cotton (We Came As Romans)
LSDREAM
Lucy Hale
Ludwig Goransson
Luke James
Lunice Ferman Pierre (Lunice)
M. Ward
Mac Powell
Mackned (William Gable)
Maeta Hall – Maeta
Mahershala Ali
Maggie Vail
Mandolyn Ludlum
Mandy Moore
Marco Masis – Tainy
Mariah Carey
Mario Camarena (Chon)
Marlanna Evans
Marlo “Yo Gotti” Mims
Martha Davis (The Motels)
Mary J. Blige
Masego
Matt Gartska (Animals As Leaders)
Matthew Brue (Missio)
Matthew Carlson (RIPMATTBLACK)
Matthew Hauri (Yung Gravy)
Matthew Marcellus (Emarosa)
Mckinley Kitts (flor)
Meek Mill
Megan Rapinoe
Megan Ryte
Megan Thee Stallion
Meghan Trainor
Michael Bennett
Michelle Williams
Migos
Miguel
Mike Elizondo
Mike Farrell
Milo Ventimiglia
Misterwives
MK (Marc Kinchen)
Money Marr
Monica Lewinsky
Morgan Kibby (White Sea)
Nana Kwabena Tuffuor
Nasir Jones p/k/a “Nas”
Nathan Camarena (Chon)
Nathan Fox
Nedarb (Braden Morgan)
Nick Kwiatkoski
Nick Steinhardt (Touché Amoré)
Nick Weiller (Bro Safari)
Nicole Bus
NIKI
Nile Rodgers
Noah Lennox (Panda Bear)
Normani Hamilton pka Normani
ODESZA (Harrison Mills & Clayton Knight)
Offset
Oliver Riot
Olivia O’Brien
Om’Mas Keith
Omar Offendum
Onyx Collective
Panda Bear
Papa Roach
Parson James
Patrick Baril (Statik Selektah)
Paula Abdul
Pepe Aguilar
Peter CottonTale
Peter Rosenberg
Phil Good
Poo Bear
Post Malone
Princess Nokia
Pussycat Dolls
Rebecca Damon
Rebecca Ferguson
Rebecca M. Lish
Rich Brian
Richie Sambora
Rihanna
Rinzen
Robby Hauldren (Louis The Child)
Robert De Niro
Robert Glasper
Robert Joffred (Emarosa)
Robin Thicke
Rock Mafia
Rodrigo Palma (Saves the Day)
Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury)
Romeo Okwara
Ronnie Stanley
Rosanne Cash
Ryan Raddon p/k/a Kaskade
RZA
Saint Jhn
Sara Bareilles
Sarah Paulson
SASAMI
SAYMYNAME
Scott Bakula
Scott Holiday (Rival Sons)
Seal
Sean Astin
Sean Jacobs (The Lox)
Sean Michael Leonard Anderson (Big Sean)
Sebastian Baldeon Leon (Diablo)
Sharon Van Etten
Shawn Mendes
She & Him
Sheck Wes
Shelley Fabares
Shepard Fairey
Sherri Shepherd
Sian
Siedah Garrett
Social House
Sophia Montero p/k/a Angelic Sophie Hintze
Stark Sands
Sterling K. Brown
Steve Carey (Senses Fail)
Steven Tyler and Joe Perry
Sue Bird
Summer Walker
Susan Kelechi-Watson Take a Daytrip
Talib Kweli
Tayla Parx
Taylor Tomlinson
Teeklef (Ebuka Unogu)
Terius Nash (The-Dream)
Thaddis Harrell (Kuk Harrell)
Thalia Mosaia Boyd – Infinity’s Song
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
The-Dream
Thee Sacred Souls
Thomas Manzi
Tim Dehnert (TRACES)
Tim Nichols
Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach)
Tommy English
Tony Palermo (Papa Roach)
Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders)
Travis Mills
Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria)
Trent Hafdhal (After The Burial)
Trinity Bailey
Tunde Adebimpe (TV on the Radio)
Tunde Balogun, LVRN
Turbo
TV on the Radio
Tyler Kirby (Touché Amoré)
Tyron William Griffith (Ty Dolla $ign)
Valentino Khan
VERNON REID
Vic Mensa
Victory Boyd – Infinity’s Song
Wesley Pentz p/k/a “Diplo”
White Reaper
William Philips (Tourist)
Wilsen
Young Guru
Young The Giant
Yvette Nicole Brown
Zach Grace
Zach Velmer
Zachary Dawes
Zooey Deschanel
Organizations and Supporters – Alphabetical
Abi Getto, Vanta Artists
Actors’ Equity Association
Adam Alpert (Disruptor Records)
Adam Foley
Adam Zia, Esq
Agustin Mota
Akil Channer
Alec DeCrosta
Alex Remes
Alexandra Greenberg, Falcon Publicity
Ali Harnell
Alliance for Women Film Composers (AWFC)
Ally Ehasz
Amanda Schupf
Amanda Silverman (Lede Company)
American Association of Independent Music (A2IM)
American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP)
Amina McClain
Amir Cash Esmaillian- (XO Records)
Amy Thomson
Ana Ruiz (Drive Music Publishing)
Anders Borge
Andrea Johnson
Andrea Vera
Andrew Gertler
Andrew Orcutt, Esq.
Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith
Anthony Saleh
Ari Bernstein
Ari Herstand
Ariana Shakibnia
Arista Records
Artist Rights Alliance
Asha Madhukar, Esq.
Ashaunna K Ayars
Astralwerks Records
Atlantic Records
Ava Greenfield
Ben Wittkugel
Benchmob
Bilal Joseph
Binta Niambi Brown
Black Music Action Coalition
Blended Strategy Group
Blood Company
Blue Note Records
Bozoma Saint John
Brad Turell
Brandon and Jesse Ginsberg
Brandon Creed (manager)
Brandon Goodman (Best Friends Music)
Brandon Paradise
Brandon Silverstein (S10 Management)
Brandon Zmigrocki
Bravado
Brent Lauren Ford
Brett Bassock
Brian St. John
Brianna Crow
Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI)
Bryan Raisa
Cal Shapiro
Calhoun Rawlings
Canvasback Music
Capitol Christian Music Group
Capitol Records
Caroline Distribution
Catherine Enny (Guerilla Management)
Chad Horton
Chantal Felice
Cheryl Paglierani of United Talent
Chiquita Banks, Esq.
Chris Anokute
Chris Salinas
Chris Smith
Christa Pecha
Christopher “Classick” Inumerable
Clare Paterson, Esq.
Cody Verdecias
Colleen Theis
Columbia Records
Conrad Rippy, Esq. (Levine, Plotkin & Menin LLP)
Corey Wagner
Corrie Martin
Craig Bruck
Crowd Surf
Crystal Torres
Damaris Bailey
Damon Sharpe
Dan Dymtrow
Daniel Lerman
Danielle Geiger
Danielle Middleton
Danny Goldberg
Daouda Leonard (CreateSafe) Darryl Gooden
Dave Kaplan
David Bason
David Sonenberg
David White
Decca Records US
Def Jam
Dennis Ashley
Deon Douglas
Deprise Brazel, Esq.
Derrick Lee, Esq.
Dina LaPolt
Dirtybird Records
Dre London
E. Andrea Timpone
Ebonie Ward, Emagen
Edward Rios
Edward Shapiro, Esq. (Reed Smith LLP)
Elektra Music Group
Elena Marie Occhipinti, Esq.
Elon Musk
Epic Records
Erica Ramon
Erik Nuri
Evan Owens Jr.
Feyi Ekisola
Folk Alliance International
Fool’s Gold Inc.
Foreign Family Collective
Francine Marseille
Free Press Association
Full Stop Management
Gabriela Schwartz
Gabrielle Carteris
Gary Gilbert, Esq.
Gaston McGary, Mob Creative
Gee Rouz
Geoff Barnett, Red Light Entertainment
Giovanna Judge
Grace James
Graham Martin
Hallwood Media
Hannah Linkenhoker
Harvest Records
Heidi Kelso (HK Media Group)
Henry Root, Esq.
Hope Driskell
Icon Business Management, Inc.
Impulse! Records
Independent Music Professionals United (IMPU)
Indie-Pop!
Innovative Leisure
Interscope Geffen A&M
Irving Azoff
Island Records
Jacqueline Reynolds-Drumm
Jahanvi Srinivasan
Jana Fleishman (ROC Nation)
Janine Small, Esq. (Janine Small, PLLC)
Jason Bernard (Born and Raised Entertainement)
Jeff Leven, Esq.
Jeffrey Azoff (Manager)
Jenna Novak
Jennifer Justice
Jess Froham
Jessica A. Sobhraj
Jessie Winkler, Esq.
Jodie Shihadeh
Joel Roman
John Ingram, Esq.
Jojo Benton
Jon Platt
Jon Pleeter
Jonathan “Zeke” Hutchins
Jonathan Kalter
Jonathan Pardo
Jordan Bromley, Esq.
Josh Binder
Josh Klein (Monarch Business & Wealth Management)
Joshua T. Love, Esq.
Julia Senerth
Justin De Marco
Kacie Anderson
Kareem “Biggs” Burke
Kate Glinert
Katherine Ziewacz
Kathryn Frazier (Biz 3)
Kathy Kane
Kati Goldberg
Keisha Walker
Kelly Bartley
Kelly Sodano
Kevin Jergenson
Kirkland Alexander Lynch, Esq.
Kristina Fields (Fenty Corp.)
Kyle Judge (Headz Up Entertainment, LLC)
Kyle Kernohan
LaPolt Law, P.C.
Larry Rudolph
Laura Pallas (Pallas Management Group)
Lauren Azevedo
Lauren Corcoran
Laurence Leader
Lekeia Judge
Lewis Kovac
Lisa Lester, Esq.
LoveRenaissance (LVRN)
Lulu M. Pantin, Esq.
Mad Decent
Marci Webber, MDM Artists
Mari Davies
Mark A. Barondess, Esq.
Mark Siegal
Marseille & Company Management
Marty Diamond
Matthew Peters
Meezy Entertainment, LLC
Megan Frestedt
Melanie Davis
Merck Mercuriadis
Michael Dotson
Michael Grinspan
Michael Hertz
Michael Kadziulis
Michael Rexford, Esq.
Michael Rubin
Michael Turkowitz
Michele Fleischli
Michelle Martinez
Michelle Scarbrough
Mike Hayes
Mike Mowery
Mitch Blackman
Monika A. Tashman, Esq.
Motisola Zulu, Esq.
Motown Records
Music Artists Coalition (MAC)
Music Business Association
Music Managers Forum – US (MMF-US)
Naima Cochrane
Nakiya Morgan
Naomi Raddon
Natalka Dudynsky
Nicholas Rosenberg, Esq.
Nicole Borelli Hearn
Nicole E. Timpone
Nicole Karpas (S10 Management)
Niles Goodwin
Nima Nasseri
Nonesuch Records
PARR3 LLC – Mike Merriman
Patrick Moxey, Ultra Records
Peter Lewit, Esq.
Phil McIntyre (PHILYMACK)
Provident Label Group
PS Business Management
Rachel Cohen
Randall Uritsky
Randy Freedman
Randy Jackson
RCA Records
Rebecca Bernstein
Rebecca Damon
Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)
Republic Records
Rhonda Bedikian
Ria Otero
Rich Cohen (Loyalty Management)
Richburg Enterprises LLC
Rick Farrell
Rick Levy
Rob Prinz
Roger L. Cramer, Esq.
Ryan Nagle
Sabrina Rivera
Sacks & Co
Sam Bartlett
Sam Hunt
Sam Mobarek, Mob Creative
Sara Shapiro
Sarah Som-Dotson
Scott M Schwartz
Scott Mantell
Scott Pang
Scott Scooter Braun
Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists
Sierra E Sant’Anna
Sir David Adjaye OBE
Sire Records
Songwriters Guild of America Songwriters of North America (SONA)
Sony Masterworks
Sony Music Group
Sony Music Latin
Sony Music Nashville
Sony Music’s Commercial Music Group
Sony Music’s Legacy Recordings Sony/ATV
SoundExchange
Spinefarm Records
Spotify
Stephanie Gutman
Steve Levine
Susan Genco
Talani Diggs
Tama Kennemer
Tamara Milagros-Butler, Esq.
Taylor Sargent
The Orchard
Thomas Winkler, Esq. (WEPRSNT Management)
Tiffany Carter
Tiffany R. Almy, Esq.
Timeline Management
TMWRK Management
Tom Windish
Tom Wironen
Tommas Arnby (Locomotion)
Tommy Bruce
Tony Couch
Universal Music Enterprises (UMe)
Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group Nashville
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Universal Music Publishing Group
Vanessa Morris
Veronica Hartling
Veronica Sanjines
Verve Forecast Records
Verve Label Group
Vivek Sridharan, Esq.
W. Joseph Anderson, Esq.
Warner Chappell Music
Warner Music Group
Warner Music Latina
Warner Music Nashville
Warner Records
Wassim SAL Slaiby- (CEO XO Records)
Willie “Prophet” Stiggers
Zariyah Etienne
Zev Perilman (Untapped Management)