Kelly Rowland weighs in on cancel culture: 'Stop tryin to be God'

Kelly Rowland is sharing her thoughts on cancel culture.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old star shared a note with her followers on Instagram.

"In this 'cancel culture' we live in, I am SO grateful God NEVER canceled me, And I'm sure he could've many-a-times!" she stated.

'WHAT'S IT WORTH?' HOST JEFF FOXWORTHY TALKS CANCEL CULTURE IN COMEDY: 'LET'S LEARN TO LAUGH AT OURSELVES'

Rowland then urged her social media followers to try and not pass judgment.

"Let us TRY to remember NOT to judge others," she said. "We HONESTLY don't have the space nor authority too!. Let us remember to lead With love & kindness, the world has enough negativity, for you to pour more into it!"

KELLY ROWLAND SAYS SHE WOULD 'TORTURE' HERSELF OVER BEYONCÉ COMPARISONS

Rowland concluded her post with the hashtag: "STOP TRYIN [SIC] TO BE GOD."

The "Coffee" singer also prompted a discussion in her comments section by captioning her note: "What light are you bringing into the world? Please share it with me in the comments below."

Additionally, she added a comment to clarify that she was "not speaking to anything specific" with her post. "It's just happening left and right!" she explained.

JOHN CLEESE SPEAKS OUT AGAINST CANCEL CULTURE, SAYS IT 'MISUNDERSTANDS THE MAIN PURPOSE OF LIFE'

Rowland's celebrity pals quickly commented with producer-actress Lena Waithe, saying: "This. Is. A. Word." Actress Malika Haqq echoed similar sentiments, writing: "A VERY STRONG WORD!"

Reality star Draya Michele simply said: "Amen." And singer Miguel added: "This is the way thank you sis!"

Rowland is among several stars including, Jeff Foxworthy and John Cleese, who have recently spoken about so-called cancel culture.