Alyssa Milano among anti-Trump Hollywood stars conducting theatrical adaptation of Mueller Report

Anti-Trump members among Hollywood celebrities will present a 10-act, livestream play of the Mueller Report on Monday night.

“The Investigation: A search for truth in ten acts” features Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Ben McKenzie, Michael Shannon, Noah Emmerich, Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Kyra Sedgwick, Alfre Woodward, Piper Perabo, Zachary Quinto, Aidan Quinn and actress-turned-liberal activist Alyssa Milano.

Milano tweeted to the president himself, telling Trump he should tune in to a livestream of the event.

“We all know you haven’t read the Mueller report. Think of this as the cliff notes version,” Milano wrote. “Our all-star cast will perform all ten counts of your obstruction of justice!”

“The Investigation” was written by Robert Schenkkan and will stream live on Monday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

Law Works, the presenting sponsor, did not immediately respond when asked where the performance would take place.

The play’s website asks for donations to “hold President Trump accountable.” However, Trump has repeatedly stated that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report found “no collusion” between his 2016 campaign and Russian operatives.

Mueller’s report was released in April and cited more than 100 contacts between Russian operatives and the Trump campaign, but found insufficient evidence to rule that a conspiracy took place. Mueller also noted that he was unable to make a determination on whether or not Trump obstructed justice during the investigation.

Milano recently launched her podcast, "Sorry Not Sorry," with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as a guest and voiced her support for the former vice president running. She has been an outspoken member of anti-Trump Hollywood, emerging as one of the most vocal celebrities involved in political activism.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.