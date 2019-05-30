Hollywood celebrities react to Mueller statement, ramp up calls for Trump's impeachment

Following Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s first public statement on the Russian collusion with the Trump campaign in 2016, Hollywood celebrities have ramped up their calls for impeachment.

Mueller spoke on Wednesday where he recapped the findings of his more than two-year investigation and emphasized that his final report did not exonerate the president of obstruction. As calls for the president to be impeached ramp up among Congress, Hollywood stars are taking to social media to make their opinion on the subject known.

“My baby is on tv at 11. I keep saying my love for Robert mueller isn’t conditional, but I’m starting to think it may be. We’ll see in a couple of hours,” comedian Chelsea Handler wrote shortly before Mueller gave his statement.



"trump - guilty AF #ImpeachmentHearingsNow," wrote Rosie O'Donnell.

"HE’S LIAR,RACIST,ANTI-SEMITE(NC),WHO TOOK💰FROM POOR,4 NON EXISTENT UNIVERSITY,LIED ABOUT BUILDING CONDOS &PPL LOST THEIR💰,HE LAUNDERED💰4🇷🇺,HE”BOUGHT”ATTORNEY GEN.BARR,HE’S CRIMINAL,&🇺🇸TRAITOR,WHO’S UNFIT 4 OFFICE.HE’S DICTATOR

(IN-WAITING) WHO PULLED🔌ON DEMOCRACY 🥀⚰️🥀," Cher wrote.

"Robert Mueller shorter: Any other American who committed acts like President* Toe Stub Bone Spur would've already had a perp walk," wrote "Westworld" actor Jeffrey Wright.

The star continued: "Message from the @GOP: There are no principles - not ethical, moral, legal, constitutional, religious, spiritual - NONE. There’s only power. And when we get the power, everybody else f---ing duck. Lesson for everybody else: Get the power."

Jon Cryer, who recently went on a lengthier rant about impeachment, simply wrote "#ImpeachmentHearingsHow."

"Clearly NOT full ‘exoneration’ by any means, crazypants

@realDonaldTrump

& cucu-crew.

#Congress: STEP UP TIME

#ImpeachTrump #EnoughIsEnough #NOHOAXHERE folks.. “Deserves the attn of every #American” ~#MuellerSpeaks," wrote actress Eliza Dushku.

"ACTUAL HEADLINE:'Robert Mueller Says He’s Not Confident That Trump Didn’t Commit a Crime'

HEADLINE TRANSLATION (removing double negatives):'Robert Mueller Says He's Confident That Trump Did Commit a Crime'

I'm no journalist, but don't those 2 headlines convey the same message?" wrote "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill.

"REMINDER: Robert Mueller’s indictments so far by the numbers," wrote Alyssa Milano.

"This should not be about Dems vs GOP. It’s about protecting our democracy! Okrrrrrr!!! #NotNormal," comedian Wanda Sykes shared.

"CONGRESS MUST ACT.

At least that's my take on what Mueller said," Nancy Sinatra wrote.

"Impeach him," wrote musician John Legend.