MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has ‘fear’ Trump will launch military strike to distract from Democratic debates

MSNBC pundit Chris Hayes declared he has a “fear” that President Trump will launch a military strike to distract from the upcoming NBC News Democratic debates on June 26-27 in Miami.

The first debate of the Democratic primary season will be split into two nights, given the size of the field. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Berrnie Sanders, I-Vt., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg are four of the five highest-polling candidates in recent national and early-voting state polling. They will appear on the second night. The fifth, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., will appear on stage with another crowd of candidates the first night.

AUSCHWITZ MEMORIAL RESPONDS TO MSNBC HOST FOR DEFENDING AOC'S CONCENTRATION CAMPS RHETORIC

Documentary producer Jody Avirgan tweeted Monday that some feel “candidates in the first debate are at a disadvantage because they only get one news cycle before the next night” but he disagrees because “news cycle lasts more than a day” and Trump could do something himself to distract.

The MSNBC host responded Monday, taking it a step further and claiming the president could launch an attack simply to distract from the 2020 Democratic hopefuls.

“I swear I have a fear he launches some kind of military strike *during one of the debates,*” Hayes tweeted.

Avirgan fired back, “I've had the same thought, didn't want to actually commit it to writing.”

Hayes’ NBC is the DNC’s media partner for the first round of debates, which include far-left pundit Rachel Maddow serving as a moderator.

It’s hardly the first time Hayes has made outlandish comments on social media to defend or protect lefty leaders. Just last week, the Auschwitz Memorial responded to Hayes after he defended divisive comments by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who recently compared U.S. border facilities to concentration camps.

MSNBC’S RACHEL MADDOW HAS A ONE-SIDED LOVE AFFAIR WITH NEW YORK TIMES

Hayes responded to a tweet by Rep. Liz Cheney, which mocked Ocasio-Cortez for evoking the extermination of six million Jewish people during the Holocaust to make a point about the treatment of migrants.

“If you spend a few minutes learning some actual history, you will find out that concentration camps are different from death camps and have a history that both predates and extends far past the Nazis,” Hayes tweeted in an attempt to defend Ocasio-Cortez.

But the verified twitter account of the Auschwitz Memorial took notice and suggested the MSNBC host educate himself about the tragic events that took place at the concentration camp.

“@chrislhayes Please consider following @AuschwitzMuseum where everyday we commemorate and educate about the tragic human history of #Auschwitz,” the memorial tweeted.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.