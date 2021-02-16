Allison Janney says it was 'very odd' returning to 'Mom' after Anna Faris' exit: 'She's very missed'

For Allison Janney, filming "Mom" is a much different experience without her co-star, Anna Faris.

The two starred in seven seasons of the hit sitcom before Faris, 44, abruptly exited the series, leaving Janney to lead the series on her own.

During a recent visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the Oscar winner opened up about filming the show without Faris.

"It was very odd," Janney said of returning to set. "She's very missed. Anna is missed and her character on the show is missed."

She added: "We're just happy that she's doing what she wants to do now and we're happy even more so that we're able to still tell these stories about these great women and recovery and I think there are some really wonderful characters that have been established."

Despite the casting shakeup, Janney and the "Mom" family don't seem to have plans to throw in the towel any time soon.

"People love the show so we're going to keep telling the stories as long as we can," she shared.

"Mom" previously followed Faris' Christy and her mother, Bonnie -- played by Janney -- in their shared journey in sobriety.

In Sept. 2020, it was announced that Faris would not be returning to the show.

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," said Faris in a statement. "I'm so thankful to Chuck [Lorre, executive producer], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

Faris is known for a handful of different movie roles including "Brokeback Mountain," "The House Bunny" and "Just Friends."

Janney, on the other hand, is known for her roles in "The Help," "Juno" and "Hairspray." She has won two Emmys for her work on "Mom" and several for her role in "The West Wing." In 2018, she bagged an Oscar for "I, Tanya."