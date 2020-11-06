'Mom' returns for new season, writes off Anna Faris from show

"Mom" returned for Season 8 on Thursday night with one less cast member: Anna Faris.

The actress announced she wouldn't be returning to the CBS sitcom in September but it was still unknown how they would write her off her long-running show.

During the premiere, it's explained that her character, Christy, simply went off to college to study law at Georgetown while her mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) is dealing with some empty nest syndrome.

“Every mom dreams of the day when they drop their 42-year-old daughter off at the airport to go to school,” Bonnie said. “Georgetown Law School on a full scholarship? Phew! A lot of parents would be in a puddle of tears right now.”

The series follows the mother-daughter pair as they navigate life and rebuild their relationship while trying to maintain their sobriety.

"The past seven years on 'Mom' have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Faris said in a statement at the time. "I'm so thankful to [show creator Chuck Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

Chuck Lorre Productions and WB also released a joint statement:

"From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy," they said. "We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna's seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.