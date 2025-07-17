Alison Sweeney embraces ‘normal’ life in Arizona while prioritizing health over Hollywood hype

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's been a few years since Alison Sweeney relocated her family from California to Arizona — and she hasn't regretted it one bit.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the former "Days of Our Lives" star, 48, opened up about her decision to leave Los Angeles and explained why she prioritizes health and wellness over the Hollywood hype these days.

"I mean, no [I don't miss Hollywood]," Sweeney, who has recently partnered with Align Probiotics for their latest campaign, told Fox News Digital. "I miss my family. I love my family. I go to visit them all the time, but they're not really in Hollywood or whatever. So, no, I am thrilled with my life. I love how normal it is."

The actress made her acting debut at the age of four when she landed a role in a Kodak commercial. From there, she went on to find major success with various film and TV roles, including the role of Sami on the longtime-running soap opera " Days of Our Lives ."

In 2019, the former "Biggest Loser" host told Fox News Digital that being a child actor had taught her "that there's always someone out there who is prettier and skinnier and fancier."

She said she was able to combat that by gradually learning to believe in herself and what she had to offer, and by figuring out how to "find that confidence" within herself. And as other childhood stars were succumbing to the temptations of the limelight, Sweeney said her family was really instrumental in helping her to keep her head on straight.

"I was really lucky. I’m from LA, so it wasn’t a big fish-out of-water story, and my parents are super grounded and normal and real and tough and strict," she said. "I was never left out on my own to figure that out. I was always really guided by my brothers and my parents, who were all very loving."

These days, Sweeney is enjoying normalcy, while continuing to prioritize her health and wellness.

"I am a busy mom and I work all the time, and you really don't have a lot of time for your gut health to not be aligned," said Sweeney, who shares two children with husband David Sanov. "And so it was a great partnership [with Align Probiotics] because I care about my health. Everything you're reading right now is people trying to be more healthy, people trying to understand their bodies better. And one of the things I learned at ‘The Biggest Loser’ is that you are getting signs from your body. Your body is trying to communicate with you. It's trying to help you."

"And if you're listening to those signs, you can make a lot of better choices for yourself," she continued. "Staying active is very important, I'm not going to knock that, but I do think nutrition is number one for your health, and eating well. I'm not really hip to the Hollywood scene, but what I noticed with moms I'm friends with and just other everyday women is just more awareness … that your nutrition can make a difference in how you feel and your health."

Sweeney said that getting "skinny" is not the way to go, but rather striving for "healthy living."

"Skinny is really not the right goal," she said. "Healthy living is the right goal. It is something to look forward to, something to strive towards. It's a marathon, it's not a sprint. And so, it's really important to look at big picture."

And family is a huge part of that bigger picture.

The Hallmark actress, who recently celebrated 25 years of marriage with Sanov, said "the little things" in life are what matter the most.

"Communication is key," she said. "I know that's maybe too cheesy to say, but just staying in contact, talking all the time, checking in on the little things. I used to say that gestures, loving gestures are so important, but it's not romantic. Like, ‘Oh, bring me flowers every week.’ It's little things like, he charges my phone for me when I can't find it. I make him cappuccino in the morning just to be nice. And then not only doing those things for your partner, but recognizing … and acknowledging them and allowing that to be the sweet care and gesture that it is."

"Don't take it for granted," she added. "Appreciating those little moments are just as valuable."