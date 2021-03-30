Alex Trebek's daughter Nicky said she hasn't watched 'Jeopardy!' since he died

Alex Trebek's daughter Nicky is still processing the loss of her father and finds watching "Jeopardy!" difficult.

On Tuesday, Nicky appeared on "CBS This Morning" and admitted she and her family haven't watched an episode of the iconic game show since the star died in November.

"Well, to be honest, I have not watched, I have not watched one, my family hasn't watched any at all," she admitted. "... I resigned from the show in November just after he passed before Thanksgiving. To me, it was his show. It was his show and it’s difficult for me to carry on in this show."

Trebek passed in November after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old. The Emmy winner served as the host for "Jeopardy!" since 1984, presiding over more than 8,000 episodes.

Until a permanent host is revealed by Sony Pictures Television, interim hosts have been announced including Ken Jennings, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, and Katie Couric.

Nicky also spoke about how she's creating a team, in honor of her dad, for the virtual Purple Stride Walk benefiting pancreatic cancer.

"I just want to carry on his legacy, honor his fight," she said. "It’s really hard to explain.... I think we all still thought he was gonna beat it. It was one of those things where he is invincible and so extraordinary and so many things he does in life and it was just, I’m not sure how to put it into words."

Trebek's son, Matthew, 31, previously told Entertainment Tonight about the prized possession he kept to remember his dad.

"I kept a tie that my mom had given my dad. As far as clothing goes, that was probably the most important item," he said. "Almost everything from 'Jeopardy!' went to The Doe Fund, and now we just have his closet at home here. We'll still [sorting] through those [items], but for right now, those are kind of staying put."

Matthew has been donating his late father’s "Jeopardy!" suits to the nonprofit. He said the idea came from one of the show’s producers.

"Rocky Schmidt, who was one of the producers on "Jeopardy!" and one of my dad's very best friends asked, 'Where should we donate them to?'" Matthew recalled. "I knew The Doe Fund [from] working in Harlem at a restaurant. They have another location that's not too far away. I think that the work they do, and the people that work for The Doe Fund, are really great, amazing people. So it kind of all made sense."

