Kirstie Alley slams Katie Couric over comments about needing to 'deprogram' Donald Trump's supporters

Kirstie Alley fired back at Katie Couric over comments she made on Bill Maher’s show about the need to "deprogram" Donald Trump's supporters.

The 64-year-old TV personality appeared on the latest episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher" where she discussed the current state of the Republican Party and the rhetoric that many believe led to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Couric alleged that many on the right have been fed lies and need to be deprogrammed like cult members.

Alley, who is an outspoken supporter of Trump’s, took to Twitter to issue a harsh rebuke of Couric's comments, highlighting the fact that she’s referring to roughly 80 million Americans who voted to keep Trump in office for another term.

"Wow @katiecouric we’ve known each other for 35 years but if U really think I need to be deprogrammed along with 80 million conservatives ur gonna need to organize massive deprogrammers. Curious who they would be. Shrinks or Nazis? I hear both were good at it, yet still failed," Alley wrote Tuesday.

Prior to her tweet directed at Couric, Alley was using Twitter to discuss the notion that supporters of Trump are exhibiting cult-like behavior.

"PS it’s not new to call people who disagree with you CULTS.. Christianity was called a cult for 300 years. Using the word CULT is the buzzword to create fear , hatred and chaos. Kinda obvi.. consider it a compliment. It means they are desperate to shut you up," she wrote.

Couric’s comments came during a discussion about Trump’s historic second impeachment over the riots that interrupted the Senate from certifying Joe Biden’s win in the electoral college. In her critique, she spoke out against Republican Congress members who voted against impeachment.

"I mean, it's really bizarre, isn't it, when you think about how AWOL so many of these members of Congress have gotten," she told the host. "But I also think some of them are believing the garbage that they are being fed 24/7 on the internet, by their constituents, and they bought into this big lie. And the question is how are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump."

Alley is rarely shy about using social media to voice her support for Trump and his administration. Most recently she defended the president against the decision by Twitter to ban him indefinitely from the platform.