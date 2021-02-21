Ken Jennings honors Alex Trebek while stepping down as ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host

Ken Jennings bid "Jeopardy!" fans farewell in a tweet.

The quiz show’s champion shared his goodbye late Friday night after his final episode as guest host aired.

"That’s a wrap on my six weeks of @Jeopardy guest hosting," Jennings wrote alongside a picture of himself smiling on stage. "Thanks for watching, thanks for your patience with a tough learning curve...and, as always, thank you Alex."

Jennings took over as guest host of the NBC gameshow after longtime host Alex Trebek died on Nov. 8.

Trebek, 80, appeared in pre-taped episodes posthumously eight weeks after his death. His last episode aired on Jan. 8, which also featured a special tribute that commemorated his 37 years of hosting.

"Jeopardy!" producers quickly selected Jennings to serve as the program’s guest host as they continue to figure out who will be the permanent replacement.

Last month, the show’s official Twitter account announced it would begin rotating guest hosts for the remainder of season 37.

Future guest hosts include "Jeopardy!" Executive Producer Mike Richards, journalist and author Katie Couric, Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, "60 Minutes" Correspondent Bill Whitaker and actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik.

Although Jennings will not be serving as guest host in the foreseeable future, the 46-year-old former contestant will continue to work behind the scenes as a consulting producer, according to an updated guest host schedule he shared after he bid his adieu.

"Stay tuned for a carousel of surprise guest hosts, each more surprising than the last," Jennings followed up in a tweet, which linked to an expanded lists of guests, including Dr. Oz, NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

In a statement issued to future "Jeopardy!" contestants, Jennings said, "I hope they feel that I have a sense of solidarity with them, you know, that I’m rooting for them."

Jennings first competed in "Jeopardy!" in 2004, where he set the record for longest winning streak in the gameshow’s history with 74 consecutive wins that earned him $2.52 million. He went on to compete in multiple "Jeopardy!" championships and even won the "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" tournament in 2020 before he was offered a hosting gig.