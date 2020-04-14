Alex Trebek to pen memoir about his career, personal life amid cancer battle

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It's been nearly four decades since Alex Trebek became a household name as the host of "Jeopardy!"

The 79-year-old has been candid with fans about his current battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and it turns out the life-changing diagnosis has inspired him to put his thoughts onto paper for the first time ever with an upcoming memoir.

"For over three decades, Trebek had resisted countless appeals to write a book about his life. Yet he was moved so much by all the goodwill, he felt compelled to finally share his story," Simon and Schuster announced on Tuesday.

"I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," Trebek shared in a statement.

The memoir will be titled "The Answer Is...:Reflections on My Life" and is expected to be released this July.

According to the publisher, the game show host's book will feature "illuminating personal anecdotes with Trebek's thoughts on a range of topics, including marriage, parenthood, education, success, spirituality and philanthropy."

Trebek, who is currently in his 36th season at "Jeopardy!" will publish the book just one day ahead of his 80th birthday.

And he's also making sure to make it a fun read for loyal "Jeopardy!" viewers. According to the news release, the book will follow a format similar to the show, with each chapter title framed in the form of a question.

The book will also delve into some hot topics from Trebek's career over the years that curious fans may want to hear about, such as his take on champion Ken Jennings to his opinion of Will Ferrell's infamous "Saturday Night Live" impression of him, the release states.

"Today, when there is so much uncertainty and turmoil in the world, Alex Trebek is a beacon of stability and positivity," Sean Manning, executive editor at Simon & Schuster, shared in a statement.

"This wise, charming and inspiring book is further evidence why he has long been considered one of the most beloved and respected figures in entertainment."

The book is scheduled for release on July 21.