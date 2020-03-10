Alex Rodriguez on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'double-date,' jokes he 'signed an NDA'

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry all recently attended a fancy shindig last month.

The two high-profile couples reportedly sat next to each other at a private JPMorgan party in Miami, and whatever happened on the "double-date" is now the world’s biggest secret because not only is A-Rod not spilling the beans, he’s got a fool-proof answer at the ready.

The former professional baseball great appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and in a clip released on Tuesday, Rodriguez, 44, fielded some burning questions from the funnyman about his and Lopez’s encounter with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ SWAP OUTFITS IN VIRAL 'FLIP THE SWITCH' CHALLENGE

“Did you and Jennifer Lopez recently go on a double-date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? If so, who paid?” Fallon asked.

After a brief silence, Rodriguez said: “I signed an NDA,” garnering laughs from the audience.

JENNIFER LOPEZ FLAUNTS CURVES, CLEAVAGE IN PLUNGING WHITE SWIMSUIT

“Oh my God,” Fallon, 45, retorted in suspense. “So, that means you did.”

“Non-disclosure,” Rodriguez said basking in Fallon’s agony.

“Yeah, all right. I’ll take that as you did,” the late-night host quipped.

Fox News confirmed Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, attended the "exclusive" JPMorgan event held at the 1Hotel in Miami's South Beach, where the duke himself delivered a speech.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ TO INVITE EXES TO SUMMER 2020 WEDDING: REPORT

"[Harry and Meghan] attended a JPMorgan gathering in Miami yesterday, " a source told Fox News at the time, adding that, out of the two British royal family members, it was only Harry who "spoke" to a crowd.

The Sunday Times said at the time that the pair reportedly pulled in $1 million for their foray into the world of corporate speaking.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, the parents to 10-month-old Archie completed their final appearance as senior royals before they step back at the end of the month.