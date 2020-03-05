Jennifer Lopez flaunts curves, cleavage in plunging white swimsuit

One month after her eye-catching Super Bowl LIV performance, Jennifer Lopez is turning heads once again.

The 50-year-old star wasted no time documenting her trip to the beach this week. In a steamy video posted to her Instagram, JLo gave her 115 million followers an up-close-and-personal look at her curves as she panned the camera from her waist up to her face.

"No one likes a shady beach..." the "On The Floor" singer captioned the video.

At one point in the clip, JLo rests her chin on her left hand, showing off her massive engagement ring gifted to her by fiance Alex Rodriguez.

The video ends with a snap of the pop diva in an oversized straw hat and white-rimmed sunglasses as she sits on a blanket.

The singer was wearing a plunging white one-piece swimsuit that she showed off in additional pictures posted to her Instagram Story. In the first snap, JLo puckers up for the camera while exposing ample cleavage. Another set of photos shows the singer's entire back in the low-cut bathing suit.

The star appeared to be in high spirits days after she spoke candidly about not being nominated for an Academy Award for her role in "Hustlers."

While speaking to Oprah Winfrey as part of her "Oprah's 2020 Vision" tour, JLo admitted the snub made her "sad" and she felt like she "let everyone down."