Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin reveals she’s ‘most likely experiencing a miscarriage’

In an emotional Instagram post, Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, revealed Thursday she’s “most likely experiencing a miscarriage.”

Baldwin posted a photo a mirror selfie of her in her bra and underwear with her hand on her small baby bump. The mother of four said she’s sharing the heartbreaking news about her possible miscarriage “pretty early” as an effort to “normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it.”

“I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss,” Baldwin wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest,” she continued. “I think it’s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience.”

Baldwin said she found it “exhausting” that the first trimester of a pregnancy is constantly shrouded in secrecy.

“This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand,” the 35-year-old said.

She continued to explain the next steps of her pregnancy and the uncertainty she faces.

“So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait — and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy,” she wrote. “I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult.”

Baldwin said she was “blessed” to have her doctor, friends and family by her side during the difficult time.

“I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly,” she added. “The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting.”

Baldwin asked followers to “be kind” with their comments on the sensitive subject.

“I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic,” she concluded.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fourth child, son Romeo Alejandro David, last May. They are also parents to Leonardo Angel Charles, 2, Rafael Thomas, 3, and Carmen Gabriela, 5.

Baldwin, who celebrated his 61th birthday on Wednesday, is also father to Ireland Baldwin from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.