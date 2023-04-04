Alec Baldwin turns 65 with 7 kids under 9 years old

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria shared a birthday tribute to the actor as he awaits the start of his "Rust" shooting trial.

Baldwin turned 65 on April 3. Hilaria shared a photo of the actor, who has seemingly slimmed down, and their seven kids — all under the age of nine years old.

"A photo of our wildness, just as we are," she captioned the photo. "May this year bring you peace, health, and happiness. We feel lucky to be by your side…through all of it."

"Happy birthday, Alec – we love you."

Baldwin and Hilaria share Carmen, 9, Raphael, 7, Leo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Maria, 2, and Ilaria, 6 months. The "30 Rock" actor also shares 27-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Baldwin also shared a photo to Instagram on his birthday.

His post showed him with his eyes closed as he cuddled up to Hilaria. He captioned the post, "I’m lucky…"

Baldwin celebrated this birthday as he deals with legal drama stemming from the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins. The "Rust" cinematographer died on Oct. 21, 2021 after a gun Baldwin was holding accidentally fired during a rehearsal.

Assistant director Dave Halls allegedly handed Baldwin a .45 revolver, telling him that it was "cold," or safe. Prior to that, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed spun the cylinder to show Halls what was in the gun, her lawyer previously said.

Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the gun — once during a primetime interview shortly following the deadly shooting and again on a podcast episode. The actor originally said he had pulled the hammer of the gun back as far as he could and released it, but did not pull the trigger.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have both pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Meanwhile, Halls was sentenced to six months of probation during a hearing on March 31 after accepting a plea deal from the prosecution.

The investigation into Hutchins' death went on for over a year.

The prosecution has been plagued with issues as Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed's lawyers fight for a fair trial.

Most recently, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies stepped down as the prosecutor after Jason Bowles, Gutierrez-Reed's attorney, argued she could not serve as co-counsel alongside a special prosecutor under New Mexico law.

In response, two new special prosecutors were assigned to the case: Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis.

"Morrissey's and Lewis' extensive experience and trial expertise will allow the state to pursue justice for Halyna Hutchins and ensure that in New Mexico everyone is held accountable under the law," Heather Brewer, spokesperson for First New Mexico Judicial District Attorney, said in a statement.

New Mexico State Rep. Andrea Reeb was previously serving as the special prosecutor before she stepped down on March 14.

Baldwin's attorneys filed a motion arguing Reeb's appointment was unconstitutional and that she could not serve as a legislative member and prosecutor at the same time under New Mexico law.

A preliminary hearing for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed is scheduled to begin on May 3.

