Special prosecutor in Alec Baldwin 'Rust' case to step down

Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor in the fatal "Rust" on set shooting case, has made the decision to step down.

"After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down as special prosecutor in the 'Rust' case," Andrea Reeb said in a statement shared by the office of New Mexico's First Judicial District Attorney on Tuesday.

The statement continued: "My priority in this case—and in every case I’ve prosecuted in my 25-year career—has been justice for the victim. However, it has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts, which clearly show a complete disregard for basic safety protocols led to the death of Halyna Hutchins. I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand."

Last month, Alec Baldwin's lawyer filed a motion to have Reeb removed from the "Rust" case, just days after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter

Baldwin's lawyer argued Reeb could not simultaneously serve as the special prosecutor and as a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives, in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.