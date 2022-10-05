Alec Baldwin settles wrongful death lawsuit with family of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin and the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have reached a settlement.

Hutchins died when a gun Baldwin was holding fired while practicing a shot for the film "Rust" on the New Mexico movie set Oct. 21. The group had been rehearsing in a small church on the set.

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of ‘Rust,’ including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed," Matthew Hutchins said in a statement first obtained my Deadline.

"The filming of ‘Rust,’ which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work."