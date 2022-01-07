Alec Baldwin's cellphone retrieval becomes target of New York, New Mexico authorities

The retrieval of Alec Baldwin's cellphone has now become the focus of a joint effort by the sheriff's departments in New Mexico and New York.

The Suffolk County Sheriff's Department in New York confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday that a request from the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department had been received.

"The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office has received a request from the Santa Fe, NM authorities requesting assistance in obtaining Alec Baldwin’s phone," Sergeant Paul Spinella told Fox News Digital.

"This request has been forwarded to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office to work out the differences in laws between NM and NY. As this is an ongoing investigation, that is all the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office can report at this time."

Baldwin's lawyers are also involved in the effort to retrieve the cellphone, according to Reuters.

Representatives for Baldwin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department wants to search Baldwin's phone for any evidence relating to the death of Halyna Hutchins . Baldwin was holding a gun while rehearsing for a scene in the indie film "Rust" on Oct. 21 when the gun discharged, killing Hutchins.

"Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' [sic] cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins," the affidavit, obtained by Fox News Digital, said. "Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)."

"Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production 'Rust' in the course of interviews."

At the time, Baldwin's civil attorney, Aaron Dyer, claimed the actor "proactively requested" that police obtain a search warrant in order for him to "protect" himself and his family.

Baldwin and Hutchins were setting up for a shot where the actor was supposed to draw the gun and point it at a camera. While standing next to the camera, the cinematographer was "guiding" Baldwin on where to point the gun, he has said. "The gun wasn't meant to be fired in that angle."