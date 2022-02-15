Alec Baldwin, others 'responsible' for Halyna Hutchins' death in 'Rust' shooting: wrongful death lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer shot and killed on the set of "Rust" on Oct. 21, announced the filing of a wrongful death lawsuit at a press conference Tuesday.

The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of Halyna's husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros, in New Mexico, names Alec Baldwin and others who "are responsible for the safety on the set" and "reckless behavior and cost-cutting" that led to the death of Hutchins, according to Hutchins' lawyer.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, assistant director David Halls, production companies and producers are also named in the lawsuit.

Representatives for Baldwin, Gutierrez Reed and Halls did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's office, who is conducting the investigation into Hutchins' death, had no comment on the lawsuit filed.

"The investigation remains open and ongoing," Juan Rios, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, told Fox News Digital.

Matthew Hutchins' attorneys interviewed witnesses before filing and created a video compiling evidence for the wrongful death lawsuit.

In the video shared in the press conference, Hutchins’ lawyers reiterated claims from crew members that the "Rust" set was unsafe. The lawsuit claimed Baldwin and the "Rust" crew and cast committed "major breaches" of safety on the set.

"I think it's clear what happened," lead attorney Brian Panish told reporters. "Alec had the gun in his hand. He shot it. Halyna was killed."

He also claimed that Baldwin had refused weapons training on how to cross-draw a revolver. Per Panish, Baldwin and production had "disregarded at least 15 industry standards" on the set of "Rust."

Hutchins' family lawyer emphasized that Baldwin was responsible for the death of the cinematographer.

"Mr. Baldwin was the person holding the weapon let for him shooting him she wouldn't have died."

Randi McGinn, the estate’s attorney in Albuquerque, told reporters she expects the case could go to trial within a year-and-a-half to two years.

"We’re used to people coming in from out of town to play cowboy who don’t know how to use guns," McGinn said. "You don’t hand somebody a gun until you give them safety training… No one should ever die with a real gun on a make-believe movie set."

Hutchins' family is suing for punitive damages, funeral and burial expenses among other things to be determined at trial.

"Halyna Hutchins deserved to live, and the Defendants had the power to prevent her death if they had only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations," the lawsuit reads.

"This lawsuit seeks justice for the losses of her survivors and to hold responsible those who caused her tragic death."

Baldwin was spotted running errands in New York City on Tuesday morning ahead of the wrongful death lawsuit announcement.

The actor previously sat down for a tell-all interview regarding the Oct. 21 shooting where he described the moment the gun went off.

Baldwin and Hutchins were setting up for a shot where the actor was supposed to draw the gun and point it at a camera. While standing next to the camera, the cinematographer was "guiding" Baldwin on where to point the gun, he said. "The gun wasn't meant to be fired in that angle," he confirmed.

Authorities have said Baldwin was told the gun was safe to handle but continue to investigate how a live round ended up in the weapon. Investigators have described "some complacency" in how weapons were handled on the "Rust" set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed, amid lawsuits concerning liability in the fatal shooting.

Baldwin handing over his cellphone to authorities is the most recent development in the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.