Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting: 4th person handled gun before fatal incident, search warrant says

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, suspected property master Sarah Zachry and assistant director Dave Halls all handled the gun before Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Halyna Hutchins

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
A third search warrant released by the Santa Fe Sheriff's office Wednesday revealed a fourth person handled the firearm that actor Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged on the set of "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Sarah Zachry, who was first mentioned in the third search warrant executed by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department, has been interviewed by police about the fatal shooting of Hutchins, Fox News can confirm.

"Rust" was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"Rust" was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"She's another individual who is being interviewed who had contact with the firearm, it seems like," Santa Fe Sheriff's Department spokesman told Fox News in a statement Thursday.

A third search warrant from the Magistrate Court County of Santa Fe released on Wednesday said that the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, examined the on-set guns on the day of the incident to ensure that they were not "hot," an industry term meaning loaded with ammunition or blanks.

The guns were then secured in a safe on a "prop truck," per the warrant. However, during lunch, ammunition was left unsecured on a cart on the set.

According to the search warrant, Zachry, who is believed to have served as the prop master on "Rust," removed the guns from the safe in the truck after lunch and handed them to Gutierrez, Gutierrez said.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department held a press conference Wednesday where sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed it was "too early" to comment on possible charges in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department held a press conference Wednesday where sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed it was "too early" to comment on possible charges in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Gutierrez, 24, told authorities that only a few people knew the combination to the safe. She also said that she handed the gun to Baldwin multiple times and also handed it to assistant director Dave Halls. Halls handed the gun to Baldwin before the fatal shooting, per the warrant.

Zachry has not been mentioned in any press conference or interviews given by the Santa Fe Sheriff's department to this point in the investigation. The sheriff's office declined to give a reason. Rios did not know what day Zachry was interviewed.

Hutchins was flown by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hutchins was flown by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Zachry recently handled props on another film shot in New Mexico, "Dead for a Dollar."

"Sarah was a member of our props department and worked on our film for approximately five to six days," Carolyn McMaster with Chaos A Film Company told Fox News in a statement.

"She performed all of her assigned tasks in a professional manner and followed all safety protocols."

Zachry could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.

