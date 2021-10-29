Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Alec Baldwin spotted shopping in Vermont following deadly 'Rust' set shooting: LIVE UPDATES

Alec Baldwin is resting up in Vermont with his family a week after the "Rust" movie shooting involving the actor/producer which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured.

Covered by: Mariah Haas and Brie Stimson

1Post
Back to Top

incoming update…

Alec Baldwin spotted shopping in Vermont following deadly 'Rust' set shooting

Alec Baldwin spotted shopping in Vermont following deadly 'Rust' set shooting

Alec Baldwin Fox News Digital

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin is resting up in Vermont with his family a week after the "Rust" movie shooting involving the actor/producer which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured.

The 63-year-old was spotted shopping at a clothing store in a small town in Vermont. He donned a blue mask over his newly clean-shaven face.

To read more, click here.

Posted by Mariah Haas

Live Coverage begins here