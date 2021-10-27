Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' movie assistant director admits to gun-safety mistakes, search warrant reveals

The assistant director on the movie "Rust" admitted to a safety lapse, according to a new search warrant obtained by Fox News.

Halls was one of three people including Alec Baldwin who handled the firearm prior to th accidental discharge that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

During an interview with detectives, Halls noted that he typically checks the barrel of the gun for obstructions while armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed opens the hatch and spins the drum to advise him whether or not it is a "cold gun," an industry term used to announce whether a gun has live ammunition or not.

He said in an affidavit that when Reed showed him the gun before continuing rehearsal, he could only remember seeing three rounds. He advised he should have checked all of them, but didn’t, and couldn’t recall if she spun the drum.

