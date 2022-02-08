Alec Baldwin spotted making acting return for first time since 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin is back at work for the first time since the fatal "Rust" shooting incident.

On Oct. 21, 2021, the gun Baldwin was holding discharged during a rehearsal for the indie-western film. It resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Now, Baldwin has been spotted on the set of the film "97 Minutes" in England.

The movie is said to be about a hijacked airplane that's set to crash as authorities fight over how to handle the situation.

ALEC BALDWIN RETURNS TO ACTING FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 'RUST' SHOOTING, RECALLS HALYNA HUTCHINS' 'HORRIBLE' DEATH

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

Baldwin's role in the film is currently unclear, though he was seen shooting scenes on the ground wearing a suit, indicating he's playing a National Security Agency (NSA) official.

HILARIA BALDWIN SHARES PHOTO COMMEMORATING HOW MUCH SHE AND ALEC HAVE BEEN THROUGH

The 63-year-old actor, whose costume consisted of a dark suit with a maroon tie, was seen filming scenes inside a brick building, as well as another scene outdoors. The cast of the flick, including Baldwin's scene partners, has yet to be reported.

The scenes are Baldwin's first since the "Rust" shooting. Production of "Rust" was halted after the incident, and authorities are still investigating the shooting. Multiple lawsuits have since been filed.

On Monday, the actor addressed his return to acting in an Instagram video.

"I said I would keep a little diary while I was traveling and working," Baldwin said while lying down in bed. "We had our first day today, which is always tricky. I don't work as much as I used to, and I've said this before maybe, but you go to work, and you forget what you're supposed to do. I just was like, oh, God what do you do? What is acting or any of this nonsense that I've ended up doing?"

He continued: "It's strange to go back to work. I haven't worked since Oct. 21 of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film, and the accidental death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins."

ALEC BALDWIN POSTS 'VERY SAD' VIDEO, SAYS HIS WIFE AND KIDS ARE ALL HE HAS IN EMOTIONAL CONFESSION

The actor-producer went on to say he's still in disbelief about the tragedy that took place on the New Mexico "Rust" set.

"I may still even find that hard to say. I went back to work today for the first time in three and a half months, and movies are nearly always the same," he said.

Baldwin stressed that he's feeling like one of the oldest people in the room on the new set.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Everybody's young compared to me, especially an independent film where there are good people. There are very good people but everybody's chasing all the good people and a lot of the best ones get gobbled up by projects that have more money," he said, later adding that the flick has a "very limited budget" — much like "Rust."

A rep for Baldwin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report