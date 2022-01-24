Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin
Published

Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' producers file to dismiss lawsuit, Allred says not so fast

The lawsuit was originally filed by 'Rust' script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and her attorney Gloria Allred

By Nate Day | Fox News
Alec Baldwin defends not turning over phone in 'Rust' investigation Video

Alec Baldwin defends not turning over phone in 'Rust' investigation

The actor insists he's cooperating in the investigation into the deadly movie set shooting three weeks after a warrant is issued for his phone; Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman reports.

Alec Baldwin and his fellow "Rust" producers have filed to dismiss one of the lawsuits taking aim at them.

In a motion obtained by Fox News Digital, Baldwin and other producers have requested that the court toss the complaint "without leave to amend."

The suit was originally filed in November by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell – who is being represented by famed attorney Gloria Allred following the events that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injury of director Joel Souza.

In her suit, Mitchell claimed assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and deliberate infliction of harm.

ALEC BALDWIN ACCUSED OF PLAYING 'RUSSIAN ROULETTE' ON 'RUST' SET BY GLORIA ALLRED AS SHE ANNOUNCES NEW LAWSUIT

Alec Baldwin and his fellow "Rust" producers have filed a motion requesting a judge dismiss a lawsuit filed against them, alleging assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and deliberate infliction of harm.

(Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

The newest motion suggests that Mitchell's own allegations in her suit fail "to state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action."

ALEC BALDWIN WAS ALLEGEDLY ADVISED BY CHRIS CUOMO NOT TO TALK CANCEL CULTURE AMID BROTHER’S SCANDAL

Furthermore, the motion asks for the dismissal on the ground that "despite Plaintiff’s [Mitchell's] attempt to label claims as intentional, nothing about Plaintiff’s allegations suggest that any of Defendants intentionally committed harmful conduct under New Mexico law."

A gun was unexpectedly discharged while rehearsing a scene of the film "Rust," resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong  |  Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)

The docs claim that Mitchell conceded that the gun – which was being held by Baldwin – "was not intended to be loaded with ‘live ammunition’" when it unexpectedly discharged, resulting in Hutchins' death and Souza's injury – indicating that her claims of intentional conduct are untrue.

ALEC BALDWIN SHARES SPIRITUAL MESSAGE ABOUT 'SILENCE' AFTER TURNING OVER HIS CELLPHONE TO INVESTIGATORS

"Moreover, Plaintiff’s claims should be dismissed because she does not allege any facts whatsoever against Defendants Rust Movie Productions, LLC, Ryan Donnell Smith, Langley Allen Cheney, Thomasville Pictures, LLC, Anjul Nigam, Matthew DelPiano, Cavalry Media, Inc. … or El Dorado Pictures, Inc.," the docs continued. "None of those individual or entity defendants are even mentioned in the factual allegations, much less alleged to have been involved in intentional conduct."

Alec Baldwin is among the producers of the film to have been named in the lawsuit.

Alec Baldwin is among the producers of the film to have been named in the lawsuit. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

The demurrer was filed "after Defendants met and conferred with Plaintiff in good faith," the docs read.

In response, Allred told Fox News Digital via email: "The defendants who filed the demurrer are trying to avoid explaining their conduct before a judge and a jury in a court of law. We intend to vigorously oppose their demurrer, and we believe that we should be allowed to proceed."

"Rust" producers declined to comment further.

