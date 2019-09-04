Alec Baldwin reveals he and wife, Hilaria, will ‘have a fifth’ baby together

Alec Baldwin might become a new father before long; he recently spilled the beans that he and his wife, Hilaria, plan to further expand their growing family.

Baldwin appears in the upcoming season premiere of “Hiking with Kevin,” a YouTube series from Baldwin’s longtime “Saturday Night Live” buddy Kevin Nealon, 65. It was there that Baldwin confided that the couple are definitely gearing up to have a fifth child together.

“We have four kids. She wants to have another one. We’re having another one,” Baldwin, 61, told Nealon during their hike. “We’re gonna have a fifth baby.”

Nealon pressed further with Baldwin: “It’s in the oven?” he asked, to which Baldwin responded, “No. No, no, no — not that I know of.”

In another segment, Nealon asked Baldwin point-blank what he wishes he had more of. The “30 Rock” alum said he wished he had more money.

“So I can leave it to my wife when I’m dead ’cause I’m not gonna be around much longer, let’s face it,” Baldwin quipped. “And I need to leave my wife a huge pile. A gigantic pile.”

Baldwin and his fitness instructor missus tied the knot in 2012 and share four children – daughter carmen, 6, sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, who is 15 months old. The “Beetlejuice” and "Hunt for Red October" actor also has a daughter, Ireland, 23, with actress Kim Basinger, now his ex.

Back in March, Baldwin told People that he wasn’t sure he was up to the task of fatherhood once more.

“Oh yeah, [Hilaria is] up for the challenge. I’m the one who’s not up for the challenge,” he told the outlet. “When my kids graduate school, I’ll be 85.”

In April, Hilaria revealed on social media the devastating news that she'd had a miscarriage.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.