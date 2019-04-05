Alec Baldwin pranked with ‘reserved’ spot 5 months after parking dispute

Roughly five months after Alec Baldwin punched a man over a parking spot, a prankster decided to hit back at the actor with some humor.

The frequent “Saturday Night Live” host shared a picture of pavement spray-painted with the words “Reserved Alec Baldwin” outside his apartment in New York City on Instagram Friday morning.

“Outside my building. Not funny. It IS funny, but not funny. You catch me?” the 61-year-old captioned the photo.

His daughter, Ireland Basinger Baldwin, weighed in: “It’s pretty damn funny.”

On Nov. 2, the “30 Rock” star was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment for punching a man. Police said at the time that Baldwin and the man started arguing and pushing each other after the man parked in a spot that the actor said a family member was holding for him.

Though he initially denied the charges, Baldwin appeared in court and pleaded guilty to a second-degree harassment violation in January. He also agreed to the district attorney's recommendation that he attend a short anger management program as part of his plea.

The man reportedly sued Baldwin on Monday and compared the actor to President Trump.

Wojciech Cieszkowski is reportedly named as the victim in the suit, which was filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court. In it, he slams Baldwin both over his alleged tantrum as well as his regular impression of Trump on “Saturday Night Live."

“Like the man he plays on television, Alec Baldwin is an entitled celebrity with a long history of verbally and physically mistreating others he sees as beneath him,” the lawsuit reads, according to Page Six.

The papers claim that Baldwin got in Ciezkowski’s face, called him an a--hole, punched him in the jaw and shoved him as he was trying to pay the parking meter. He now asserts his “life has changed forever because he dared to park his car in a public parking spot on a public street that Mr. Baldwin apparently believed he owned.”

