Alec Baldwin returns to acting for first time since 'Rust' shooting, recalls Halyna Hutchins' 'horrible' death

Alec Baldwin returned to work on Monday, ending his three-and-a-half month hiatus from acting since the horrific "Rust" shooting claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor has been documenting his travels to the United Kingdom. On Monday, he revealed in a video just what it's like to start acting again after stepping away from the camera.

"I said I would keep a little diary while I was traveling and working. We had our first day today which is always tricky. I don't work as much as I used to and I've said this before maybe, but you go to work, and you forget what you're supposed to do. I just was like, oh, God what do you do? What is acting or any of this nonsense that I've ended up doing? It's strange to go back to work. I haven't worked since October 21st of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film, and the accidental death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins," Baldwin said while lying down in bed.

The actor-producer went on to claim he's still in disbelief about the shooting that took place on the New Mexico set.

"I may still even find that hard to say. I went back to work today for the first time in three and a half months and movies are nearly always the same," he said.

Baldwin, 63, stressed that he's feeling like one of the oldest people in the room on the new set.

"Everybody's young compared to me, especially an independent film where there are good people. There are very good people but everybody's chasing all the good people and a lot of the best ones get gobbled up by projects that have more money," he said.

Baldwin, who has not revealed what project he's currently working on overseas, hinted that he's working on an independent film with a "very limited budget."

"Everybody's young and they work hard. The crew of movies are hardworking people. On their feet all day in an unheated building all day, I might add. The building had no heat and it was a tricky day to try to get everything done. Many, many independent films now can get tricky in terms of getting them done. The amount of work you have and the time you have are definitely not in sync," Baldwin continued.

Then Baldwin again repeated that it was his first day of acting since Hutchins' death, calling it an "interesting" experience to return to his work.

"Nice people, nice town I'm in," he reflected.

The actor concluded by sharing just how much he misses his children at home. Baldwin and his wife Hilaria share six kids. The actor also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex-wife Kim Bassinger.

"I miss my kids. I miss my Carmen. She's so funny. I miss them all and I miss every one of the. I'm so blessed that way. All my kids are so unique. I guess everybody who has a lot of kids feels that way. You can't get over how different they are. They're so different. My kids are so different," he said.

"I've got to be here for a few more days and then who knows what the future will bring. I hope good things then I get to go home and see all my little people and one big person, well she's not very big. She's not big at all. She's kinda tiny but I like her," he added about his wife.

Days prior to his return to work, Baldwin posted an emotional video on the social media platform saying how difficult it was to leave his kids for a work trip.

"I am at the airport and I am about to go on a trip to go do a little job and I am, as I often am, miserable. I'm very sad whenever I leave my family," Baldwin, 63, said while rubbing his forehead.

At the time, he admitted in the video that he hasn't been getting much rest.

"I'm sorry my eyes are still so puffy. I'm not sleeping," he said.

The death of Hutchins took place when a gun misfired while Baldwin and Hutchins were rehearsing on the set on his Western film last October. The bullet went through Hutchins and also wounded director Joel Souza.

In a December interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin reiterated that the gun was supposed to be empty when Hutchins was showing him how she’d like it to be aimed and claimed he didn’t pull the trigger.

He also dismissed that the mishap was his fault.

"Someone is responsible for what happened," Baldwin said. "It's not me."

Authorities are still investigating the shooting and multiple lawsuits have since been filed.