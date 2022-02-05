Alec Baldwin's inclusion in Colorado film festival sparks backlash on Twitter

Alec Baldwin's inclusion in plans for the Boulder International Film Festival in Colorado as a special guest programmer this March prompted negative reactions on Twitter on Friday.

The news came just months after the actor accidentally shot and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust" in New Mexico.

"Why? How does this benefit the city, the festival? How much is he getting paid? Odd decision, imo," one person commented after the Boulder festival tweeted the news out.

Another wrote, "Is this a joke? It has to be satire right? … why tf is Colorado always involved in bad stuff? I hope pray isn’t real."

"Your film festival chose someone who shot two people and is part of an active criminal investigation to be Special Guest Programmer?" a third person pointed out.

Others called the choice: "disappointing," "terrible," "shameful" and "embarrassing."

The festival limited comments after receiving a majority of negative ones.

"Two words: Halyna Hutchins," another simply commented.

The shooting happened while Baldwin and Hutchins were rehearsing on the set on his Western film last October. The bullet went through Hutchins and also wounded director Joel Souza.

Baldwin last attended the Boulder festival in 2010 and received an award for excellence in acting.

"He’s been here before and he’s been a friend to the festival, so we are really excited," festival director Kathy Beeck told The Daily Camera newspaper in Boulder on Friday.

As guest programmer, Baldwin has selected three films -- "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb," "The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers" and "Julia" – and will discuss them with the audience.

In a December interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin reiterated that the gun was supposed to be empty when Hutchins was showing him how she’d like it to be aimed and claimed he didn’t pull the trigger.

He also dismissed that the mishap was his fault.

"Someone is responsible for what happened," Baldwin said. "It's not me."