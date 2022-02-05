Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin
Published

Alec Baldwin's inclusion in Colorado film festival sparks backlash on Twitter

The 'Rust' shooting investigation is ongoing

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Alec Baldwin's inclusion in plans for the Boulder International Film Festival in Colorado as a special guest programmer this March prompted negative reactions on Twitter on Friday. 

The news came just months after the actor accidentally shot and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust" in New Mexico.

"Why? How does this benefit the city, the festival? How much is he getting paid? Odd decision, imo," one person commented after the Boulder festival tweeted the news out. 

Another wrote, "Is this a joke? It has to be satire right? … why tf is Colorado always involved in bad stuff? I hope pray isn’t real."

"Your film festival chose someone who shot two people and is part of an active criminal investigation to be Special Guest Programmer?" a third person pointed out. 

Alec Baldwin speaks in New York City, Dec. 9, 2021.

Alec Baldwin speaks in New York City, Dec. 9, 2021. (Getty Images)

Others called the choice: "disappointing," "terrible," "shameful" and "embarrassing." 

RUST CINEMATOGRAPHER HALYNA HUTCHINS' DEATH SPARKS NEW MEXICO GUN SAFETY BILL FOR ACTORS

The festival limited comments after receiving a majority of negative ones.   

"Two words: Halyna Hutchins," another simply commented. 

This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set, site of the Alec Baldwin shooting incident, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Oct. 23, 2021. 

This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set, site of the Alec Baldwin shooting incident, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Oct. 23, 2021.  (Associated Press)

The shooting happened while Baldwin and Hutchins were rehearsing on the set on his Western film last October. The bullet went through Hutchins and also wounded director Joel Souza. 

People wait to enter the Boulder Theater in Colorado in 2013.

People wait to enter the Boulder Theater in Colorado in 2013. (Getty Images)

Baldwin last attended the Boulder festival in 2010 and received an award for excellence in acting.

"He’s been here before and he’s been a friend to the festival, so we are really excited," festival director Kathy Beeck told The Daily Camera newspaper in Boulder on Friday. 

As guest programmer, Baldwin has selected three films -- "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb," "The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers" and "Julia" – and will discuss them with the audience. 

In a December interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin reiterated that the gun was supposed to be empty when Hutchins was showing him how she’d like it to be aimed and claimed he didn’t pull the trigger. 

He also dismissed that the mishap was his fault. 

"Someone is responsible for what happened," Baldwin said. "It's not me."

