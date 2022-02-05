Alec Baldwin posts 'very sad' video, says his wife and kids are all he has in emotional confession

Alec Baldwin got emotional with his fans on Instagram on Friday night in a reflective post about his family.

The actor announced he was on his way to a work trip, but didn't disclose where he was going. While in the airport, he took to social media with a six-minute-long video documenting how leaving his wife Hilaria and six young children is difficult.

"I am at the airport and I am about to go on a trip to go do a little job and I am, as I often am, miserable. I'm very sad whenever I leave my family," Baldwin, 63, said while rubbing his forehead.

The actor-producer, who made headlines in October for accidentally shooting "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie set, admitted in the video that he hasn't been getting much rest.

"I'm sorry my eyes are still so puffy. I'm not sleeping," he said.

Baldwin went on to discuss his and his wife Hilaria's decision to have six children together. Baldwin also shares one daughter, Ireland, 26, with his ex-wife Kim Bassinger.

"I don't think you make the choices we've made without having an abundant clarity of wanting to have a lot of kids," Baldwin said.

Having six kids at home, with the oldest being eight years old, is still "unbelievable" to him, he said.

"I don't have anything else in my life. I really don't have anything else in my life that matters to me on that scale, and I really mean that. I'm not asking anyone to pin any medals on me but I just haven't done anything else in my life that even remotely means anything to me," Baldwin continued.

The actor said he has been working "minimally" in the last five years because of his responsibilities at home. He implored his followers to "cherish the time you have" with loved ones.

"I hate to leave my family. I'm turning down jobs I think I shouldn't do because I hate to be away from my kids. I hate to be away from my wife and kids. I'm on my way to go on a trip and leave my family – it's not that long – but I hate it. I really hate it," the "30 Rock" star added.

He concluded by saying how fortunate he is to come home and have his kids "mesmerize" him.

"They pull me into a world I never dreamed I would be a part of…It's unbelievable. I have a good partner," Baldwin said, before adding, "Hug your kids and love your kids and make everyday count."

Baldwin's video came the same day the actor came under fire on Twitter when it was announced that he would be participating in the Boulder International Film Festival in Colorado as a special guest programmer this March.

His involvement prompted negative reactions on Twitter . Some called the choice "disappointing," "terrible," "shameful" and "embarrassing."

The festival limited comments after receiving a majority of negative ones.

"Two words: Halyna Hutchins," another simply commented.

The shooting happened while Baldwin and Hutchins were rehearsing on the set on his Western film last October. The bullet went through Hutchins and also wounded director Joel Souza.

In a December interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin reiterated that the gun was supposed to be empty when Hutchins was showing him how she’d like it to be aimed and claimed he didn’t pull the trigger.

He also dismissed that the mishap was his fault.

"Someone is responsible for what happened," Baldwin said. "It's not me."

