Alec Baldwin, posing as President Trump, delivers spoof farewell address

Alec Baldwin has reprised his Emmy-winning "Saturday Night Live" role as President Trump to deliver a mock farewell address just one week before the real-ilfe commander in chief bids farewell to the White House.

The actor and comedian teamed up with writer Kurt Andersen to present "Hasta la Vista, America: Trump's Farewell Address." A three-minute teaser of the nearly 45-minute audiobook was released on Tuesday on SoundCloud in which Baldwin puts on his best Trump voice and declares it's "the most important speech I've ever given."

After a short audio clip of a crowd of screaming supporters plays, Trump (Baldwin) begins: "My fellow Americans, Happy New Year."

"That's right. For a while you're still free to say 'Happy New Year' like you were free on New Year's Eve to gather together and have fantastic parties and hug and sing and kiss without masks," Baldwin as Trump continues, referencing a New Year's Eve bash held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort that reportedly did not require face masks or social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Baldwin's Trump is heard speaking with someone else in the background before correcting himself.

"Ok got it. Or with masks," the parodied Trump clarifies. "Your choice, especially if you're not immune like me and the first family."

The monologue continues with Baldwin's Trump declaring "America will be much less great again" come the Easter holiday.

"Soon in March or April or whenever, try going into a restaurant or a store if they're not all shut down already and say, 'Happy Easter!' They'll scream at you, kick you out, even if you're wearing a mask!" he continues.

"Trump" also brags about not being able to tell a lie, much like George Washington.

"Although I actually could tell lies if I wanted but I don't and that's actually why they hate me -- the phonies, the radicals, the liberals, the elitists, the fake media, the Antifas -- because I tell too much truth."

He then likens himself to Washington by explaining his expectant departure from Washington D.C.

"No thanks, bye bye!" Baldwin as Trump adds. "Going home after fighting so hard for freedom."

Baldwin's president goes on to poke fun at the real-life Trump's claim the election was rigged.

"Washington invented what I'm doing now. What many historians called his 'farewell address'... could have run again, won very easily, another term, then again and again and again, no rule against it. Also back then elections weren't rigged," the "SNL" funnyman continues as Trump.

As "We Love Trump" chants echo in the background, the audio then features "Trump" calling out the "squad" -- Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Cory Booker and Rashida Tlaib, and Kamala Harris.

"Farewell for now as far as the White House goes because never say never. I mean, you know, after the total takeover by the communists -- look at that squad over in Congress -- I call it a death squad, like in the bad places they come from," a mock Trump says.

He warned it will only be a matter of time "when their thousands of thugs and bad hombres show up in your suburbs and towns flown in from Detroit and Chicago plus the Antifas from Portland and Seattle who can blend in like your own kids (so sneaky!)"

"Then you'll be saying, 'Sir, we want you back. We need you back right away.' Well, don't say your President Trump didn't warn you," the teaser concludes.

Back in October, Baldwin, 62, reprised the parody role for a "Saturday Night Live" sketch in which he revealed to the public he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Baldwin was joined by fellow celebrity Jim Carrey, who took on the role of Joe Biden.

The "Hasta la Vista, America: Trump's Farewell Address" project from Pushkin Industries will be released in full on Wednesday for the purchase of $0.99. It serves as a sequel to Andersen and Baldwin's 2017 book "You Can't Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump (A So-Called Parody)."