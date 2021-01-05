Berlin’s Terri Nunn apologizes for Mar-a-Lago show, ‘shocked’ at Trump resort’s ‘lack of regard’ for COVID-19

Terri Nunn is apologizing after she performed for a New Year’s Eve party held at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Berlin singer joined a list of other performers at the Florida resort who have since issued apologies for their decisions to take part in the shindig. Nunn said the controversial performance was not intended to be a political stance and added she was surprised at the loose nature of coronavirus protocols at the luxe property.

"I am truly sorry I performed at Mar-a-Lago and would not have done so if I’d known what I learned while I was there," Nunn wrote in a social media statement shared to Berlin’s Facebook account.

"My goal in performing was not to support a political party. I see now that that’s not the way it appeared and I am apologetic for that as well."

During her time at the Palm Beach, Fla., resort, in which Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne and the licensed touring version of the Beach Boys also performed, Nunn expressed shock at the lack of COVID-19 measures in effect. In addition, despite her contract stating the affair would be "a small Covid-safe event for the members of Mar-a-Lago," Nunn lamented, "Unfortunately it was not Covid-safe anywhere in Florida."

"I had no idea masks and social distancing were not required. I thought I was current on all Covid news everywhere, but clearly I was not," said Nunn. "I was shocked by Florida and Mar-a-Lago’s lack of regard for the pandemic, and if I’d known I would never have gone. Once I fulfilled my contractual obligation, I left the event as quickly as I could. It is a mistake I regret. I took a Covid 19 test yesterday and tested negative."

Before Nunn issued her apology, Berlin cofounder David Diamond had sprung to action and announced that her performance was merely a solo gig separate from the group and he was not involved.

"A number of news outlets have reported that ‘Berlin’ played Mar-a-Lago for NYE," Diamond tweeted. "I want to make clear that I was not at this show, nor did I ever plan to attend. I spent the evening at my home in Truckee."

The actress expressed in her note that many fans of the band took umbrage with the performance and felt it a bit of a betrayal considering she has appeared at a number of Pride festivals and has publicly supported LGBTQ initiatives.

"My apologies to those in the LGBTQ community who thought my performance was a statement against them," she wrote. "I have been and always will be fully supportive."

Furthermore, Nunn was mocked on social media by critics who found irony in her performance of "Take My Breath Away" at an event in which social distancing and masks mandates were seemingly nonexistent.

Meanwhile, in a since-deleted tweet, Dayne voiced her sorrow at the criticism she received as well for her showing.

"I’m saddened by all this. I have a 30-year career that [includes] many diverse friendships. And I try to stay non political and non judgmental and not preach. I sing from my heart purely and from Source [sic]. I wish for all to be who they need to be … and find their way."

According to The New York Times, tickets for the event reportedly cost $1,000.