President Trump confirms he, first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus
The president announced the news himself in a Twitter message shortly before 1 a.m. ET Friday.
"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," the president wrote. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"
