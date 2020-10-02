Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

President Trump confirms he, first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus

The president announced the news himself in a Twitter message shortly before 1 a.m. ET Friday.

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," the president wrote. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election