Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alec Baldwin
Published

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin welcome 7th child together: 'Our tiny dream come true'

The latest Baldwin baby is named Ilaria Catalina Irena

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their seventh child together — a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena.

The name seemingly derives from the baby's mother, who was originally born Hilary Lynn Hayward-Thomas and only later adopted the Spanish pronunciation of her name, in a move that sparked outrage among the masses.

This is the "Rust" actor's eighth child, as he shares Ireland, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The 38-year-old, who has been married to the 64-year-old actor since 2012, shared on her Instagram a video of her and the baby in the hospital, as well as Baldwin sporting a tiny footprint on his arm.

ALEC BALDWIN JOKES WITH PREGNANT WIFE HILARIA, 7TH CHILD WILL HAVE 'ALL-AMERICAN' NAME

The couple, who have coined the term "Baldwinitos" for their kids, share Carmen (9), Rafael (7), Leonardo (6), Eduardo (4), Romeo (2), Lucia (19 months), and Ilaria (newborn).

The couple, who have coined the term "Baldwinitos" for their kids, share Carmen (9), Rafael (7), Leonardo (6), Eduardo (4), Romeo (2), Lucia (19 months), and Ilaria (newborn). (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

She wrote, "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true … Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home."

The announcement says the latest Baldwin edition was brought into the world on September 22. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple, who married in 2012, have had their fair share of scandals over the course of their relationship, including most recently, the on-set gun tragedy of Alec's movie "Rust." The gun that Baldwin allegedly fired resulted in the terrible death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The couple, who married in 2012, have had their fair share of scandals over the course of their relationship, including most recently, the on-set gun tragedy of Alec's movie "Rust." The gun that Baldwin allegedly fired resulted in the terrible death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

The now mother of seven shared with fans, "Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you."

Although large, their brood has faced challenges, as Hilaria has been transparent about suffering multiple miscarriages and using a surrogate for baby number six, which resulted in her having two children months apart. 

Hilaria Baldwin shared with her fans information on her latest pregnancy journey.

Hilaria Baldwin shared with her fans information on her latest pregnancy journey. (Monica Schipper)

Although a happy time for the couple, Baldwin is currently intertwined with an investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on his movie, "Rust."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baldwin maintains that he did not fire the gun that tragically killed Hutchins, but rather the weapon misfired. While no charges have been filed and the medical examiner ruled Hutchins' death as an accident, the prosecutors have just received funds to pursue legal action if they deem fit in this case.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending