Alec Baldwin jokes with pregnant wife Hilaria, 7th child will have 'all-American' name

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria chatted about their seventh child while making a joint appearance in New York City this week.

The couple, who are expecting their seventh child together, joked that their next baby will have an "all-American" name while mingling with guests at the New York Philharmonic Spring Gala on Wednesday, according to an onlooker via Page Six.

The 64-year-old actor and producer was spotted telling a fellow attendee that the couple is going to name their soon-to-be newborn "Babe Ruth or Chase Manhattan," the outlet reports.

The joke comes more than a year after Hilaria apologized for a heritage scandal in which the yoga/wellness expert was put on blast when it was discovered she wasn't actually born in Spain -- as she had implied -- and instead was born and raised in Boston, Mass.

The couple has chosen Spanish and Italian names for their children, including sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months, and daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and María Lucía, 13 months.

Alec is also the father to 26-year-old daughter Ireland, who he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

Alec and Hilaria announced they're expecting a seventh child together in a statement last month.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria's captioned a post .

"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.' Our love to you and your loved ones."

Alec also shared the news on his own Instagram account, writing: "If you look at the spaghetti sauce carefully, it says ‘I’m getting another sibling.'"

Hilaria has continued to show support for her husband Alec, who was hit with multiple lawsuits following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.

The couple put on a united front for their first joint red carpet appearance in New York City on Thursday night for the opening-night performance of the play "Hangmen."

Alec and Hilaria smiled for cameras outside the John Golden Theatre, where Hilaria, who has been displaying her baby bump on social media, was covered up in a black peacoat. Alec stepped out in a dark gray suit and burgundy shirt.

This week, Alec said he was "grateful" for New Mexico ’s investigation into the fatal on-set shooting during the production of his ill-fated film "Rust" last fall, claiming that the state’s report "exonerates" him.

"We appreciate the report exonerates Mr. Baldwin by making clear that he believed the gun held only dummy rounds," Alec said in a statement through his attorney on the day New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau announced that the film’s production company Rust Movie Productions LLC would be fined the maximum $139,793 for safety failures while shooting.

Baldwin tweeted a portion of the report on his Twitter account Thursday.

The portion shared by Alec stated: "Alec Baldwin, Actor and Producer, and Joel Souza, Director, negotiated with various producers to help create and fund the Rust project. Alec Baldwin’s authority on the set included approving script changes and actor candidates."

Alec accidentally shot and killed the movie's director of photography on October 21 while she was showing him in what direction to point a prop gun during a rehearsal.

In a previous interview, Alec said he hadn’t pulled the trigger when the gun went off. Hutchins, 42, died and director Joel Souza was wounded when the bullet passed through her into his shoulder.

Alec's statement went on to say New Mexico's report specified that his power as a producer on the film was "limited to approving script changes and creative casting. Mr. Baldwin had no authority over the matters that were the subject of the Bureau’s findings of violations, and we are pleased that the New Mexico officials have clarified these critical issues."

The report gave a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires on the set before the fatal shooting. The bureau also documented gun safety complaints from crew members that went unheeded and said weapons specialists were not allowed to make decisions about additional safety training.

"What we had, based on our investigators' findings, was a set of obvious hazards to employees regarding the use of firearms and management’s failure to act upon those obvious hazards," Bob Genoway, bureau chief for occupational safety, told The Associated Press.

The new occupational safety report confirms that a large-caliber revolver was handed to Alec by an assistant director, David Halls, without consulting with on-set weapons specialists during or after the gun was loaded.

"The Safety Coordinator was present on set and took no direct action to address safety concerns," the report states. "Management was provided with multiple opportunities to take corrective actions and chose not to do so. As a result of these failures, Director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were severely injured. Halyna Hutchins succumbed to her injuries."

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Stephanie Nolasco and The Associated Press contributed to this report.