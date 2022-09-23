Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin 'Rust' case: New Mexico grants prosecutors funds to move forward in movie set shooting probe

Alec Baldwin is among those who could face charges in the 'Rust' movie set shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins

By Lori Bashian | Fox News
New Mexico agreed to provide funds, allowing the possibility of prosecutions involving the on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin while filming "Rust," as reported by the Santa Fe Mexican on Thursday.

The state Board of Finance granted around $317,000, which would go toward the cost of investigating the fatal shooting in New Mexico that occurred in October 2021.

The money was granted after an emergency request from First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies to fund a special prosecutor, special investigator, experts and others.

According to the request, obtained by the Santa Fe Mexican, up to four people could potentially face charges; however, Carmack-Altwies clarified it is not certain whether any of them will actually be held criminally liable.

New Mexico grants prosecutors the funds to pursue an investigation into the "Rust" shooting.

ALEC BALDWIN ON 'RUST' SHOOTING: 'EVERY SINGLE PERSON' ON SET KNOWS WHO TO BLAME FOR HALYNA HUTCHINS' DEATH

"One of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin," she stated.

Carmack-Altwies declined to mention which members of the cast and crew are under investigation, but revealed the charges brought forth by the prosecution include a wide range of charges from homicide to violations of the state’s gun statutes.

A final report on the findings of the investigation is expected from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office soon, according to Carmack-Altwies.

Alec Baldwin could potentially have charges filed against him according to District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

Baldwin was holding the gun when it fired accidentally, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. 

Despite a recent FBI forensic report stating the gun could not have fired a bullet unless he pulled the trigger, Baldwin claims he never pulled the trigger.

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, already has a few lawsuits against her, including a wrongful death claim filed by Hutchins' family.

Halyna Hutchins is survived by her husband Matthew and their 9-year-old son.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

