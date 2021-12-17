Alec Baldwin's attorney claims he 'proactively requested' cops obtain warrant to protect actor, his family

Alec Baldwin's cell phone was requested by a new search warrant issued by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department.

According to the warrant obtained by Fox News on Thursday, the authorities want to search Baldwin's phone for any evidence relating to the death of Halyna Hutchins . Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the cinematographer on the set of the Western movie "Rust" back on Oct. 21.

In a new statement to Fox News Baldwin's civil attorney Aaron Dye said: "We are confident that the evidence will show that Mr. Baldwin is not responsible civilly or criminally for what occurred on October 21, and he continues to cooperate with authorities.

"We proactively requested that the authorities obtain a warrant so that we could take steps to protect Mr. Baldwin's family and personal information that is clearly unrelated to the investigation. A phone contains a person’s entire life, and personal information needs to be protected. While they evaluate the phone information, we hope that the authorities continue to focus on how the live rounds got on the set in the first place," the statement concluded.

It should be noted that the search warrant was issued after the police had already searched Hutchins' cell phone and found correspondence between Hutchins and Baldwin.

The authorities then asked Baldwin for his phone. When approached by the authorities, Baldwin and his attorney asked for a search warrant, and then when one was issued, the actor/producer was supposed to surrender his phone.

"Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' [sic] cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins," the affidavit, obtained by Fox News Digital, said. "Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)."

"Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production 'Rust' in the course of interviews."

Police found conversations regarding the " Rust " production on Hutchins' phone dating back to July 14, 2021, as well as photos taken in the Santa Fe area dating to September 7, 2021.

"Affiant believes gathering information prior to the film start date of Rust is essential for a full investigation," the affidavit said, adding that police requested Baldwin's phone but were told to get a search warrant.

Baldwin also told police he had corresponded with armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed via email discussing different types of guns to use during production. The actor had told police he requested a larger gun for filming, according to the search warrant.

He took to Twitter on Thursday to deny that he ever requested a larger Colt revolver before the fatal shooting. "This, in fact is a lie," Baldwin wrote in the tweet including a link to a Newsweek story about it.

"The choices regarding any props by me for the film RUST were made weeks before production began. To suggest that any changes were made ‘before fatal shooting’ is false," he clarified.