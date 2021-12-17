Alec Baldwin denies requesting larger gun before fatal 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin took to Twitter to deny that he ever requested a larger Colt revolver before the fatal shooting that occurred on the "Rust" movie set on Oct. 21.

The 63-year-old actor tweeted a link to an article about and called the headline a "lie."

"This, in fact is a lie," Baldwin wrote in the tweet including a link to a Newsweek story about it.

"The choices regarding any props by me for the film RUST were made weeks before production began. To suggest that any changes were made ‘before fatal shooting’ is false," he clarified.

Baldwin's tweet came after Santa Fe police issued a search warrant for his iPhone on Thursday night. The sheriff's department wants to search Baldwin's phone for any evidence relating to the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins .

ALEC BALDWIN'S CELL PHONE REQUESTED BY NEW SEARCH WARRANT IN 'RUST' SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

"Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' [sic] cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins," the affidavit, obtained by Fox News Digital, said. "Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)."

"Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production 'Rust' in the course of interviews."

Aaron Dyer, Mr. Baldwin’s civil attorney at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, told Fox News digital: "We are confident that the evidence will show that Mr. Baldwin is not responsible civilly or criminally for what occurred on October 21, and he continues to cooperate with authorities. We proactively requested that the authorities obtain a warrant so that we could take steps to protect Mr. Baldwin's family and personal information that is clearly unrelated to the investigation. A phone contains a person’s entire life, and personal information needs to be protected. While they evaluate the phone information, we hope that the authorities continue to focus on how the live rounds got on the set in the first place."

HALYNA HUTCHINS WAS 18 INCHES AWAY FROM GUN ALEC BALDWIN WAS HOLDING, CREW MEMBER SAYS

Baldwin told police he had corresponded with armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed via email discussing different types of guns to use during production. The actor had told police he requested a larger gun for filming, according to the search warrant.

Police found conversations regarding the " Rust " production on Hutchins' phone dating back to July 14, 2021, as well as photos taken in the Santa Fe area dating to September 7, 2021.

"Affiant believes gathering information prior to the film start date of Rust is essential for a full investigation," the affidavit said, adding that police requested Baldwin's phone but were told to get a search warrant.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baldwin recently sat down for his first tell-all interview since the Oct. 21 shooting.

The actor described the moment the gun was discharged during the interview. "I let go of the hammer of the gun," Baldwin told ABC's George Stephanopoulos. "And the gun goes off."

Baldwin and Hutchins were setting up for a shot where the actor was supposed to draw the gun and point it at a camera. While standing next to the camera, the cinematographer was "guiding" Baldwin on where to point the gun, he said. "The gun wasn't meant to be fired in that angle," he confirmed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have said Baldwin was told the gun was safe to handle but continue to investigate how a live round ended up in the weapon. Investigators have described "some complacency" in how weapons were handled on the "Rust" set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed, amid lawsuits concerning liability in the fatal shooting.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.