Alec Baldwin's cell phone requested by new search warrant in 'Rust' shooting investigation

Alec Baldwin's cell phone has been requested in a new search warrant released Thursday by the Santa Fe Sherrif's Department.

The sheriff's department wants to search Baldwin's phone for any evidence relating to the death of Halyna Hutchins.

"Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' [sic] cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins," the affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital said. "Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)."

"Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and test messages sent and received regarding the movie production 'Rust' in the course of interviews."

Reps for Baldwin did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.