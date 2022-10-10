Alaura Lynne details her unconventional journey into country music and her debut single

Alaura Lynne has had an unconventional journey that landed her a career in country music.

According to Alaura, she never knew she could sing until she sang karaoke at a wedding one night and received positive feedback. She had never thought about music as a career prior to that but quickly began pursuing opportunities that would further her career as a musician.

Soon after her karaoke experience, Alaura did her research and sought out the best vocal coach in Dallas, starting lessons the following week.

"I did not know I could even sing until I was in my 20s. I found out I could sing at karaoke at a wedding in East Texas, and the DJ actually pointed out he thought I had something. That was the first time I ever really thought music was something I should do," Alaura said. "I decided to just give it a try, and I'm so glad I did. I started doing vocal lessons and cover gigs, and I started doing a job doing ads for country radio, doing jingles and stuff."

PEYTON MANNING AND LUKE BRYAN 'GET IN SYNC' FOR CMA AWARDS: 'THAT IS NOT GOOD'

While recording the ads and jingles in recording studios, Alaura realized she didn’t want her career to end there. She wanted to record her own music.

Not long after deciding to start making her own music, she happened to run into one of the most sought-after music producers in the industry while out at a fast-food restaurant.

"Soon after, I met my producer, Michael Clute, who's a Grammy-winning producer, randomly at a burger joint in Dallas. We started talking, and I showed him just a video of me singing, and the rest is history," she explained. "We've been working together ever since. It's been an interesting journey getting to where I am now. It's exciting."

The video she showed Clute was not of the infamous karaoke session from the wedding. It was another video of her singing at church. She had begun singing at church and thought the video was a good way to show the producer what she was capable of.

"The video I showed him was actually at church. I was singing ‘O Holy Night,’ so it was nothing produced. It was just on stage at church, but it was a great way to show off my voice," Alaura explained.

After watching the video of her singing at church, Alaura says, Clute told her to "just contact (him)" so they can talk and they "quickly started working together." Alaura is amazed by the way everything worked out for her, saying she just happened to be "exactly where (she) was supposed to be."

ASHLEY MCBRYDE ACCEPTS GRAND OLE OPRY MEMBER INVITATION FROM GARTH BROOKS

Alaura’s first single, "I Ain’t a Bitch," has been released and so has the song's video. She explained she didn’t initially plan on making this her first single, but after hearing that people were asking her producers if she was easy or difficult to work with, she decided to let people know exactly the kind of person she is through her music.

"It has to be the first release, because it's just like, right off the bat, answering that question: 'If anyone's wondering, no, I'm not a b----,'" Alaura said. "We jumped on it. We're like, ‘This is going to be the first one.’ We got to do the video and everything."

[WARNING: Video below contains graphic language]

It was exciting for Alaura to see her first music video come together. She explained that she went into the process with a clear idea of what she wanted the video to look like, and she is happy her ideas were accepted and loves the way the video turned out.

"It was really cool to see my ideas come to life," Alaura explained. "I think, for the first song, I really wanted people to just get to know my voice but also get to know me. That was kind of what we did with the video as we made every character me. It was just really cool to see it all come together, and I'm really proud of it."

There are no collaborations with other artists on Alaura’s debut record, mostly because she and her team, including Clute and songwriter and producer Bobby Huff, decided it would be better for Alaura to first "get known for (her)self" before working with other artists.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

If she does collaborate with other country artists in the future, she would want to do so with Morgan Wallen and potentially Miranda Lambert. Alaura also cites Shania Twain, Dolly Parton and Celine Dion as her biggest inspirations.

"I think I just, I've always gravitated to like powerful, strong female artists, and I think those few have shown me that just being yourself and doing your own thing, that makes you stand out," she explained.

"I want people to feel empowered, and I want them to feel positive about any situation" after listening to her music and learn to always "find the positive," Alaura said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The second single from Alaura’s debut album is set to be released before year end with an album soon to follow.