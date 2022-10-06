Expand / Collapse search
Ashley McBryde accepts Grand Ole Opry member invitation from Garth Brooks

McBryde received the invitation from Brooks shortly after the release of her newest album 'Lindeville'

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Ashley McBryde just released her latest album "Lindeville" and accepted an invitation from country music star Garth Brooks to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, where McBryde first performed in 2017. 

McBryde was completely shocked by the invitation, as it was presented to her during her interview with CBS Mornings, where she thought she would be talking about her new music, but it ended up being more than that. 

During the interview, Brooks virtually dropped in from the Grand Ole Opry to share the news with McBryde.

Ashley McBryde recently released her newest album "Lindeville."  (Erika Goldring/WireImage)

"Miss Ashley McBryde, on behalf of the Opry and myself as an Opry member, I'm gonna try not to cry, we would love for you to consider becoming the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry," Brooks said. 

McBryde took a deep breath and fought back tears as she responded to Brooks. 

"It would be the great joy and the great honor of my life," McBryde answered. "Thank you Garth." 

Garth Brooks surprised Ashley McBryde during her interview with CBS Mornings with a virtual call where he invited her to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.  (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

"It's the longest living family in music history," Brooks continued. "You belong in it. We need you. You will make us stronger for decades to come. I love you, congratulations. Couldn't happen to a sweeter person," he said to McBryde.

After McBryde accepted the invitation, the surprises weren't over as the singer's mother came out to greet her. 

McBryde is the singer behind country songs like "One Night Standards," "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega" and "Girl Goin' Nowhere." She released her newest album "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" on September 30, 2022. 

Ashley McBryde accepted Garth Brooks' invitation to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry, sharing that it would be a "great honor." (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

McBryde will be joining the long list of country music sensations who are Opry members like Trace Adkins, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, Dustin Lynch, Reba McEntire, Craig Morgan, Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and more.  

