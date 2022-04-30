Expand / Collapse search
MENTAL HEALTH
Published

Naomi Judd, country music star, 'shone a light in dark corners' about depression

Music journalist Alanna Nash shared reaction about the passing of legendary singer

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
Reaction continues to pour in about the news on Saturday, April 30, 2022, that country music star Naomi Judd has passed away.

She was 76.

NAOMI JUDD WROTE ABOUT HER MENTAL ILLNESS IN RECENT BOOK

In a message shared with Fox News Digital on Saturday evening, Kentucky-based journalist and author Alanna Nash, who interviewed Naomi Judd for the book, "Behind Closed Doors: Talking with the Legends of Country Music," said, "As a neo-traditionalist family act, The Judds rank right up at the top of the country music pantheon."

Wynonna Judd (left) and Naomi Judd attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Wynonna Judd (left) and Naomi Judd attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

"And as the reigning duo of the '80s, their music is eternal," Nash also said.

"But equally important," she added, "is the legacy she [Naomi Judd] left in acknowledging her struggles with mental illness. In brave candor, she shone a light in dark corners and broadened our understanding of severe depression."

And "in doing so," Nash also said, "she helped erase the stigma."

A long-time chronicler of pop culture, Nash is the author of five books, including "Elvis Aaron Presley: Revelations from the Memphis Mafia" and "Golden Girl: The Story of Jessica Savitch," which was the basis for the feature film "Up Close and Personal." 

At left, Ashley Judd, along with mother Naomi Judd (center) and sister Wynonna Judd, at the second annual Youth AIDS benefit gala in New York.

At left, Ashley Judd, along with mother Naomi Judd (center) and sister Wynonna Judd, at the second annual Youth AIDS benefit gala in New York. (Reuters)

Naomi Judd described her battle with depression and mental illness in her own 2016 book, "A River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope," and to Fox News Radio as well, in January 2018. 

"In brave candor, [Naomi Judd] shone a light in dark corners and broadened our understanding of severe depression."

"I was terrified … I didn't get off the couch for about two years," she told Fox News Radio four years ago. 

Naomi Judd, at left, along with one of her two daughters, Ashley Judd. 

Naomi Judd, at left, along with one of her two daughters, Ashley Judd.  (Getty Images)

Judd also said she realized she had "a very serious problem."

On Saturday, daughter Ashley Judd shared a tweet with fans about the "tragedy" the family just experienced.

The mom-and-daughter singing duo known as The Judds — comprised of mom Naomi and daughter Wynonna — were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this Sunday in Nashville. 

NAOMI JUDD: MUSIC WORLD SAYS GOODBYE TO LEGENDARY SINGER

Also, Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd had just announced an arena tour to begin in the fall — it would have been their first tour together in over a decade. 

The Judds won dozens and dozens of awards for their musical work over the years, including Grammy Awards. 

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @maurmack.

