'Alaskan Bush People' star Noah Brown, wife Rhain expecting baby No. 2

"Alaskan Bush People" star Noah Brown announced he has a second child on the way.

The Discovery star took to Instagram to announce that his wife, Rhain Alisha, is pregnant with baby No. 2 with a poem.

"Roses are red, Violets are blue, Rhain is pregnant and I will love this Baby too," reads the caption on the couple's joint Instagram account.

The future newborn will join sibling Elijah, who was born in February 2019.

Noah's heartwarming announcement comes just a couple months after the sudden death of the TV family's patriarch, Billy Brown. He was 68.

"We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing. He has been part of the Discovery family for years - a trailblazer, a lovely man and most definitely one of a kind," a statement from Discovery read at the time. "Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss."

According to People Magazine, Billy's son Bear also addressed the death on his private Instagram, confirming that he died on Sunday after suffering a seizure.

In 2017, the Brown family relocated to Washington after Ami, 57, was diagnosed with lung cancer so that she could receive treatment.

According to the outlet, they moved to a 435-acre property in the North Cascade Mountains. In 2018, she was told that she was cancer-free.

The 12th season of "Alaskan Bush People" aired its final episode last October on Discovery.