A&E to air tribute honoring ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star Beth Chapman

A&E will be paying tribute to the late Beth Chapman early next week.

On Thursday, a network representative told Fox News that A&E will air tributes to Chapman Monday morning after each episode during the channel's regular "Dog the Bounty Hunter" 4-hour programming block.

As previously reported, Beth, the wife of series star Duane "Dog" Chapman, died on Wednesday at the age of 51 after a nearly two-year battle with stage 2 throat cancer.

Duane, 66, announced her passing on Twitter, writing, "It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Beth and Duane first rose to prominence on A&E when their series first premiered in 2004. The reality program ran for eight seasons on the network before the couple starred in a spin-off series for CMT titled, "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt."

Beth's health issues were also documented on A&E in the two-hour special, "Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives," which aired in 2017.

Earlier on Thursday, TMZ reported that Beth was also heavily involved in the upcoming WGN America reality series "Dog's Most Wanted" and was filming the series until almost her last day. It’s reportedly up to Dog what will happen with the footage and the future of the show from here on out.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.