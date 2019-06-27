Beth Chapman was reportedly filming show with husband 'Dog' days prior to her hospitalization

Beth Chapman was reportedly filming alongside her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman” days before being hospitalized and ultimately dying at age 51.

Duane, 66, announced her passing on Twitter, writing, "It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

According to TMZ, Beth was a major part of WGN America’s “Dog’s Most Wanted” and was filming the series until almost her last day. They had reportedly been filming for several months and were coming close to wrapping production when she suffered a choking emergency last week at their Hawaii home.

The outlet reports that cameras were not rolling during Beth’s hospitalization and was still scheduled to shoot prior to the incident. It’s reportedly up to Dog what will happen with the footage and the future of the show from here on out.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with. All of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Duane, her family, loved ones and millions of fans,” a representative for the network told Fox News. However, they would not comment on the future of “Dog’s Most Wanted.”

The series reportedly follows the family’s bounty hunting business and highlighted Beth’s lengthy cancer battle.