'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman’s death sparks reactions from fans: 'Gone but not forgotten'

The news of Beth Chapman's death drew hundreds of reactions from "Dog the Bounty Hunter" fans, many of whom expressed their sadness for the 51-year-old's family.

Chapman, married to Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, died at a Honolulu hospital on Wednesday. Prior to her death, she was placed in a medically induced coma, a family rep confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

The bounty hunter was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. She was declared cancer-free after removing a tumor but was later diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Read on for a look at how fans are reacting to Chapman's death.

"Damn. Terrible news. Used to love watching Dog and Beth tear it up in Hawaii. RIP Beth," wrote one fan shortly after the news broke.

"So sad. Loved her on 'Dog the Bounty Hunter," said another.

"So very saddened to learn of this. RIP Beth," another wrote. "Gone but not forgotten."

"Rest in Peace, Beth. Our prayers for your family," said one fan.

"So sad. My heart breaks for the Chapman family," another shared.

