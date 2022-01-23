Adele tearfully video chats with people who showed up for her postponed Las Vegas residency show

Adele personally video chatted with fans who showed up to the first night of what would have been her Las Vegas residency show.

The "Easy On Me" singer, 33, was set to launch a residency at the famed Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel on Jan. 21, but announced via Twitter on Thursday that the shows would not be taking place just yet.

Because of the short notice, many fans still showed up to the venue since travel plans had already been made. Videos shared on social media show many would-be concertgoers were handed a cell phone on the casino floor so that the artist could personally apologize to them, often getting teary-eyed as she did so. Variety reports that she offered many fans things like free merchandise, meet-and-greets once her show gets back underway and free drink tickets. However, she later recanted the last one once she realized some of the ticket holders were underage.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram, Adele chats with a group of four people who came from New York to see her show only to hear days prior that it simply wouldn’t be happening. Fortunately for the singer, the group of fans remain steadfast in their love for her and let her off the hook for their travel troubles.

ADELE ADDRESSES CULTURAL APPROPRIATION SCANDAL FOR THE FIRST TIME: 'I DIDN’T READ THE F–KING ROOM'

"No worries, we love you. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do and when the time comes we’ll be here cheering you on!" they said.

Entertainment Weekly reports that, in addition to personally video chatting with as many disappointed fans as she could, Adele left a message in lipstick on the glass door of her merchandise store at the concert venue for anyone who may have passed by.

"Hi guys! I'm so upset to not be with you tonight," read the note. "But I know some of you are here already so please hang out and look at the outfits, take pics of anything you want. Of yourselves and with each other! There's people in the room I worked with on the store and the merch. There's members of my management in here too to show you around. And any of you in here who were due to come to the shows this weekend can have a gift on me! I'm so sorry again."

In a tearful video shared to her social media Thursday, Adele announced that her show would be postponed due to "delivery delays and COVID."

ADELE REVEALS HOW 100-POUND WEIGHT LOSS IMPROVED BACK PAIN, PROBLEMS AFTER C-SECTION

"Hi. Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the singer said in a video statement as she became choked up. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

Furthermore, Adele said that "half" of her team and crew have contracted the virus, making it "impossible to finish the show."

"I can't give you what I have right now," she said, teary-eyed. "And I'm gutted, I'm gutted. I'm sorry it's so last minute," Adele continued. "We've been awake for over 30 hours now, trying to figure it out."

The star noted that she and her team have "run out of time."

She continued: "I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone that's traveled again. I'm really, really sorry. I'm really sorry."

The songstress ensured that all dates will be rescheduled, and her team is currently working to do so.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The residency, "Weekends With Adele," would have seen Adele perform twice a week through April 16 at a total of 12 weeks.

Aside from two performances scheduled for next summer in London, the residency and her recent "One Night Only" television special were the only dates that the singer had set aside to perform from her latest album, "30."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement of WEEKENDS WITH ADELE. Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans," a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary."

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.